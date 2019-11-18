There’s “Shop Local,” then there’s “Shop Local Local.”
Local Local is when you shop from a local place for things made by local people, like Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School students.
Every year, LFO art teacher Wendy Morgan’s students work like crazy to create ceramics, stained glass, hand-painted holiday cards, candles, soap, wheel-thrown stoneware mugs, hand-built earthenware plates, ornaments, coaster sets and frit-fused glass pendants to sell at the annual LFO Holiday Art Bazaar to raise money for art supplies.
“Art class isn’t like other classes where you have your textbook and it lasts all year long,” says Morgan. “We use up a lot of materials creating things.”
“One of our goals,” Morgan says, “is to teach students entrepreneurial skills through craftsmanship and original concepts. These students work to create high-quality goods in order to experience the tenacity needed for owning and running a business.”
What makes the LFO art sale more special than lots of local shopping is that when you attend, you will be greeted by a student who will help you and even share stories behind the works of art. Morgan says the personal touch gives the public a chance to meet teenagers and learn what great kids they are and gives the teens a chance to practice good service and communications skills.
Typically, says Morgan, the art sale sells out by its end, but students can take special orders and create items after the sale.
This year, items range from $5 to $100. Two 15-inch ceramic Christmas trees will be raffled off ($5 per ticket).
What: LFO Holiday Art Bazaar
When: Dec. 4-5, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Where: Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, 1850 Battlefield Pkwy.
Other: Enter at main doors, sign in, bazaar is in the media center