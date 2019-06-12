The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is looking for Anzriell Antipartris Smith on felony warrants charging him with false imprisonment and four counts of aggravated assault on police officers.
Cpl. Chris Parton said Smith also is facing more than 40 traffic citations stemming from a lengthy car chase that started about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information on Smith's location should call Parton at 706-591-2725.
Deputies started chasing the vehicle Smith was driving on East First Street. County police and the Georgia State Patrol also were involved.
According to Floyd County Police Department records:
The county officer joined the chase as the vehicles headed west on Shorter Avenue. Smith was in a black Nissan Ultima pursued by two sheriff's vehicles. As they headed out Ga. 20 past Vann Drive, Parton asked the county officer to take the lead so the dash cam in his car could record the chase.
Near Ga. 100, a GSP trooper took over the lead. He executed a successful PIT — pursuit intervention technique — on the car, which then ran down an embankment near a convenience store and stopped.
The driver ran off into a heavily wooded area and couldn't be located. A tracking dog, K-9 Lex, was brought to the scene but it had been contaminated by the earlier search.