Mechelle Cliatt, the executive office manager at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said she needs the community to donate more items for teenagers if the Sheriff’s Santa’s Toy Drive on Saturday is going to be a success.
“I have about double the people that signed up last year,” said Cliatt. The department ended up needing to collect more toys, so on Thursday, the Sheriff’s office and the fire department gathered at the Title Max on Turner McCall in hopes that people would drop off toys.
On Thursday, members of the Sheriff’s Office and the fire department stood around and waited for people to drop of toys at the Title Max on Turner McCall Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cliatt said about five people dropped off eight boxes of toys, but they still need jackets and socks for teenagers.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office held a golf tournament earlier in the year to raise money for the Christmas benefit. According to Cliatt, who has been the driving force behind the program since 1997, the group raised about $6,000, which they thought was enough.
This is the first year the Fire Department has partnered with the Sheriff’s office for any Christmas collaborative by offering leftover toys from Toys for Tots last year. That contributes to why the younger kids have so many toys, but Cliatt said that teenagers can end up going forgotten about.
“Last year we had about 120 teens,” said Cliatt. She’s been in charge of the Sheriff’s Santa Toy Drive since 1997 after two parents were arrested around Christmas time of that year. Their kids almost went without Christmas presents until Cliatt got involved. Since then, the program grew and the Sheriff’s office is about to serve double the amount of kids they had last year. “This year, we have over 200 teenagers.”
Cliatt is pretty sure that the Sheriff’s Santa Toy Drive is the only toy drive that serves up to age 16, and the kids don’t need glamorous toys she said. She encourages people to shop at Wal-mart and Ross to get hoodies and jackets for teenage boys and make-up kits and socks for girls.
Cliatt said anyone can drop off gifts at the Floyd County Jail from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Cliatt said after this, gifts can be dropped off at the jail’s bonding center since that part of the jail is open for 24 hours.
The Sheriff's Santa Toy Drive, which is in partnership with the Rome-Floyd Fire Department will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Floyd County Jail: 2526 New Calhoun Hwy NE.