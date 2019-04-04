Here is the Walker County Sheriff's Department arrest report for March 18-24:
- Byrd, Benjamin David, 36, Officer Worley, probation violation
- Green, Joseph Marshall, 39, Officer Daffron, probation violation
- Brown, Stephen Wayne, 28, Officer Brown, probation violation
- Neergaard, Brandy Lynn, 37, Officer Beason, probation violation
- Raines, Gwendolyn Faye 59, Officer Young, theft by taking
- Massey, David Lewis Jr, 40, Officer Daffron simple battery
- Herring, Emory Shannon, 40, Officer Daffron, violation of parole
- Raltazor, Domingo, 31, Officer Forrest, expired tag, no insurance, driving on suspended
- Stoker, Dennis Lee 57, Officer Tate, possession of firearm during commission of felony, possession of sawed- off shotgun or rifle, trafficking cocaine, failure to appear x2
- Brown, Johneatha Andrea, 37, Officer Galyon, light reduced affixing material, no county decal on license plate, driving on suspended
- Eaton, Roger Glenn, 51 Officer Worley, failure to appear
- Bork, Kristen Renee, 40, Officer Tate, possession of methamphetamine
- Burnette, Tony Alan, 40 Officer Dunn, escape
- Roberts, Tyler Lebron, 27, Officer Campbell, back from lpd court
- Jones, Rhonda Ann, 49, Officer Dunn, back from court, sentenced
- Hathorn, Joy Louise, 40, Officer Campbell, back from lpd court
- Bennett, Cecelia Potts, 56, Officer Hulsey, DUI, failure to maintain lane
- Correll, James Taylor, 21, Officer Evans, driving on suspended
- Fowler, Mark Dewayne, 53 Officer Walker, possession of methamphetamine
- Blalock, Megan Lasha, 30 Officer Walker possession of meth, failure to appear x2
- Carr, Deaubrey Rashad, Officer Fouts, Possession of marijuana, tag light requirement, open container, no insurance
- Davis, William Lee, 39 Officer Dye, simple battery, violation of parole
- Edwards, Jeremy Shane, 37, Officer Reece, failure to appear
- Mcdonald, Donald Heath, 48, Officer Young, probation
- Freeman, Free Shannon, 41, doc hold for court
- Mcclure, James Dale, 29, Officer Miller, theft by taking motor vehicle, probation
- Austin, Stefan James, 37, Officer Miller, financial transaction card fraud x3
- Evett, Troy Lee, 43, Officer Young, driving on suspended, removing/affixing tag with intent to
- conceal identity, knowingly driving on suspended, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving on wrong side, passing w/in 200 ft of oncoming traffic, passing w/in 100 ft of tunnel or bridge, failure to maintain lane, probation
- Ivester, Thomas Coy, 29, Officer Young, probation (f)
- Hamilton Devon Waron-Lee, 24, Officer Glover, probation (f)
- Fowler, Stacy Dee, w/m, 55, Officer Miller, Probation (f)
- Mothershead, Roni Nicole, 32, Officer Argendano, driving on suspended, speeding
- Brown, Herbert Laverene, 49, Officer Head, dui-drugs, criminal trespassing
- Locklear, Robert Patrick, 38, Officer Carter, driving on suspended, no insurance, expired tag
- Bradley, Chris Stephen, 28 Officer Reece, failure to appear (m) x5, failure to appear felony
- Stoker, Tori, Breann, 23, Officer Reece, theft by shoplifting (m) x2
- Sellers, Gary Kenneth, 63, Officer Fouts, reckless conduct, false report of a crime
- Anderson, Samantha Dawn, self, theft by conversion (m)
- Conway, Jesse Alan, 4625 HWY 151, Lafayette, 25, Officer Young, theft by shoplifting (f)
- Campbell, Grifton Nicholas, 234 Heritage Drive, Chickamauga, 39, Officer Savage, simple assault, harassing phone calls, terroristic threats and acts
- Scoggin, Charles Anthony, 39 Officer Miller, failure to appear (f)
- Carrol, Hustin Marshal, 32, 111989, LPD Officer Owens, theft by shoplifting (m)
- Campbell, Grifton Nicholas 39, 101680, Officer Savage, terroristic threats and acts, simple assault
- Cranfield, Shaun Phillip, 181 Buck Drive, Chickamauga, 39, Officer Miller, violation of probation (f)
- McRae, Tara Corinne, 40, Officer Barrett, driving while license suspended or revoked, 1st offense
- Burns, Heather Lucille, 38, Officer Leamon, failure to appear (m)
- Hall, Sandy Shae,101 Sugar Plum Ln, Lafayette, 50, LPD Officer Houser, simple battery (fva), obstruction (m)
- Rustrian, Carlos, 1498 N. Chattanooga St, Lafayette, 35, Possession of Meth
- Taylor, Jessica Shane, West Oak Street, Rossville, 29, probation violation of probation (f)
- Mann, Doris Amanda, 37, Officer Schrader, driving while license suspended or revoked, 1st offense
- Simpson, Cassandra Leanne, 1926 Barrett Dr. Fort Oglethorpe, 36, Officer Elliott, theft by conversion (m)
- Cotter, Christopher Alexander, 608 Gadd Rd. Hixson TN, 21, Officer Miller, violation of probation (f)
- Sherrill, Casey Andrew, 901 Crest Dr. Chickamauga, 33, Officer Miller, aggravated assault
- Hayes, Joseph Glen, 60, Officer Miller, violation of probation (f)
- Shavers, Cory Duane, 2983 Saunders Road, Chickamauga, 22, CPD Officer Kelly, failure to appear (m)
- Soto, Phillip Paul, 162 Pond Springs Rd. Chickamauga, 37, Officer Elliott, possession of methamphetamine
- Jackson, Brandy Jean, Dogwood Cir. Rock Spring, 26 LPD Officer Mullis, theft by shoplifting (m)
- Collins, Richard Leon, 26 Mountain Shadow Ln. Flintstone, 54, violation of probation (f)
- Templeton, Zachary Ryan, 6434 N. Hwy 27, Lafayette, 28, violation of probation (f)
- Floyd, John David, 51, Officer Moore, failure to appear (m)
- Smith, Stephen Craig, 37, Officer Miller, hold for court
- Stone, Tina Louise,1273 Mission Ridge Rd. Rossville, 47, Officer Miller, theft by taking, false statements
- Phelps, Susan Dale, 730 W. James Street, Rossville, 70, Officer Daffron, failure to appear (m)
- Carter, David Anthony, 806 Chickamauga Ave. Rossville, 43, Officer Guthrie, driving on suspended, no insurance, expired tag, failure to appear (m)
- Stephens, Michael Roger, 62, Officer Worley, dui, open container
- Blakemore, Donnie Wayne, 1028 Wilson Rd. Rossville, 44, Officer Miller, violation of parole
- Langston, Justin Chase, 3714 Fountain Ave. East Ridge TN, 20, Officer Miller, failure to appear (f)
- Collins, Jonathan Cole, 25, Officer Forrest, battery x2, burglary, non-forced entry
- Crosby, John Howard, 504 McClemore St. Lafayette, 32, Officer Guthrie, driving on suspended, seat belt violation
- Arnold, Christopher Stephen, 2299 Dunwoody Rd. Lafayette, 30, Officer Miller, failure to appear
- Hale, Darren Scott, 4217 Kensington Rd. Chickamauga, 19, turn in weekender
- Hall, Dino Allen, 39, Officer Dye, hold for catoosa
- Richards, Crystal Noel, 301 ½ Chamber St. Rossville, 30, Officer Wooten, possession of marijuana, less than one oz
- Richards, Kimberly Byrd, 46 Ray Ln. Ringgold, GA, 53, Officer Wooten, possession of marijuana, less than one oz
- Hudson, Benjamin Noah, 30, Officer Evans, DUI refusal, open container, traffic control device
- Harris, Kristen Renea, 706 Moore Ave. Lafayette, 19, Officer Walker, driving unlicensed, tag light requirements
- Painter, Tommy Wayne, 184 Painter Lane, Lafayette, 39, Officer Sprouse, driving on suspended, brake light requirement
- Cotton, Michael Edward, 27, Officer Weber, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, failure to appear (m)x2
- Brown, Stephen Myles, 1307 N. Concord Rd. Chattanooga, TN, 35, Officer Dye, hold for other agency
- Oliver, Shianne Mckinsey, 19, 1515 Jenkins Rd. Chattanooga, TN, Officer Reece, possession of meth, giving false name, address, or dob
- Gutierrez, Santiago, 307 Duke St. Lafayette, 33, Officer Guthrie, failure to appear (m)
- Gerlach, Christian Issac, N Main St. Morgan Motel 16, Lafayette, 19, Officer Worley, simple battery (fva)
- Arnold, Tonya Lashae, 843 Bradley Ave, Lafayette, 38, Officer Campbell, disorderly conduct
- Thompson, Talisha Janine, 31, Officer Head, probation violation (m)
- Wilkey, Scott Edward, 1500 E. 48th St. Chattanooga, TN, 37, Officer Parker, failure to appear (m)
- Bynum, Austin Gary Thomas, 895 Dry Valley Rd. Rossville, 25, Officer Dye, criminal trespassing
- Smith, Gwendolyen Renee, 530 W. Garden Farm Rd. Rossville, 50, Officer Weber, theft by shoplifting
- Carithers, Justin Chance, 506 Carden St. Rossville, 26 Officer Weber, probation violation (m)
- Penson, Kristy Leigh, 13 Jerry Ellis Rd. Chickamauga, 36, Officer Wisham, obscured or missing license plate, fugitive from justice
- Tatum, Bobby John, 49, Officer Weber, DUI refusal, open container, driving on suspended, hold for other agency
- Blackwell, Sidney Danielle, 19, 733 Roberta Dr. Rossville, Officer Wooten, poss. of methamphetamine, drug related objects, poss. of sch ii
- Harden, Charles Andrew, 15230 Slabtown Rd. Sale Creek, TN, 30, Officer Evans, driving while license revoked/ tail light
- Russell, Charles Kantez, 701 McFarland Ave. Rossville, 26, Officer Evans, DUI
- Lewis, William Thomas, 601 Chickamauga Ave. Rossville, 37, Officer Forrest, disorderly, obstruction (m)
- Fleming, James Joshua, 1100 Old Pineville Rd. Signal Mtn, TN, 30, Officer Galyon, driving while suspended or revoked, no license plate, no insurance
- Wilson, Mark Anthony, 589 Rainbow Dr. Rossville, 54, Officer Forrest, obstructed tag, windshield requirements, vgcsa (f) (meth), poss. of drug related objects, sale/distribution of meth
- Nail, Stacy Lee, 3542 Mtn. Creek Rd, Hixson, TN, 43, Officer Forrest, poss. of marijuana less than 1oz, poss. of meth, trafficking in cocaine or marijuana or meth. poss. of drug related objects
- Whitmire, Adam Jerome, 1028 Wilson Rd. Rossville, 38, Officer Scarborough, battery (fva)
- Wade, Ricky Lowell, 811 Schmidt Rd. Rossville, 46, Officer Agredano, DUI
- Nelson, Bobby Roosevelt, 400 Hamilton Dr. Chickamauga, 35, Williams, DUI
- Douglas, Preston Gage, 10165 Scenic Hwy. Lookout Mtn, 17, Officer Wooten, loitering
- Yoder, Bobbie Lynn, 2163 Mount Olive Dr. Ringgold, GA, 18, Officer Wooten, underage consumption
- Templeton, Nikki Marie, 2010 Rogers Rd. Rossville, 27, Officer Fouts, misd obstruction
- Parker, Natalie Brooke, 1253 Johnson Rd. Chickamauga, 39, Officer Fouts, disorderly
- Trew, Ariana Paige, 3314 Kelly St, Chattanooga, TN, 20, Officer Wooten, driving while license suspended, tail lights
- McLendon, Darius Devaughn, 2701 N. Hawthorne St. Chattanooga, TN, 25, Officer Carter, Failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, no insurance, speeding, and willful obstruction of law enforcement (m)
- Kelly, Jessica Mae, 1107 Park Forrest Dr. Fort Oglethorpe, 21, Officer Glover, theft by conversion (f)
- Barras, Joshua Loren, 7728 Menger Ln. Ooltewah, TN, 25, Officer Holder, probation violation (f)
- Tallent, Brandy Nicole, 3909 Calhoun Ave. Chattanooga, TN, 34, Officer Llewellyn, Failure to appear (m)
- Wellborn, Kevin Ashley, 68 W. Reed Rd. Lafayette, 57, Officer Young, Failure to appear (f)
- Jones, Michael Lebron, 1500 Mountain View Cir. Chattanooga, TN, 53, Officer Young, failure to appear (f)
- Defriese, Jerry Shannon Jr, 3976 Kensington Rd. Chickamauga, 23, Officer Young, failure to appear (f)
- Cleaver, Gary Douglas, 422 Hollywood Drive, Rossville, 49, Officer Young, contempt of superior court
- Barrett, Charlie Dewayne, 3638 Chamberlain Rd. Lafayette, 35, Officer Young, contempt of superior court