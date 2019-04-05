Here is the Walker County Sheriff's arrest report for March 25-31:
- Trew, Ariana Paiga, 20, driving while license suspended or revoked first offense
- Kelley, Jessica Mae, 21, theft by conversion (f)
- Kilgore, Mickey Lee, 43, bond surrender
- Brooks, Justin Brynewood, 31, probation violation (f)
- Barris, Joshua Loren, 25, probation violation (f)
- Wellborn, Kevin Ashley, 58, failure to appear (f)
- Defriese, Jerry Shannon, 23, probation violation (f)
- Hilburn, Matthew Shane, 43, hold for other agency
- Glass, Michael Jacob, 23, failure to appear (f)
- Jones, Michael Lebron, 53, failure to appear (f)
- Barrett, Charlie DeWayne, 35, contempt of court
- Cleaver, Gary Douglas, 49, contempt of court
- Lee, Tana Leigh, 40, hold for other agency
- Tallent, Brandy Nicole, 34, failure to appear (m)
- Sims, Mary Joann, 38, violation probation
- Ramsey, William Craig, 48, violation of parole
- Hurley, Jimmy Dean, 47, violation probation (f)
- Pilkington, Charles Edward, 58, violation of parole
- Nave, Brittany Sheyanne, 28, ***
- DeBord, Susan Renee, 42, probation violation (f)
- Parish, Fred Lee, 39, probation violation (f)
- Shropshire, Sedrick Sherrell, 38, marijuana possession less than 1 oz, possession of methamphetamine, violation probation (f)
- Costlow, James Allen, 30 violation of parole
- Miles, William Prentice, 57, no insurance
- Cavin, Zachary Hunter, 28, simple battery fva, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
- Barbee, William Junior, 29, hold for agency
- Welch, Justing Michael, 39, bond surrender
- Smith, Michael Adam, 42 , battery (fva)
- Smith, Steven Michael, 65, battery(fva)
- Trimby, Charles William, 47, failure to appear (m)
- Hilburn, Matthew Shane, 43, contempt of civil court
- Allen, Kayla Michelle, 31, failure to appear (f) x2, bond surrender
- Fernandes, Diego Allelo, 36, theft by receiving stolen property (f)
- Williams, Erica Nasha, 35, probation violation (m)
- Dean, Emily Marie, 17, hold for other agency
- Caul, Erma Nicole, 32, driving without valid license, no insurance
- Ables, Chuck Howard, 50, possession of meth, shoplifting
- Brown, Justin Paul, 28, violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act (x5)
- Mccrary , Laqueshia Lafaye, b/f 22, driving on suspended, no insurance, failure to register vehicle
- Smith, Gregory Lamar, 26, probation violation (f)
- Gaines, Jeffery David, 53, false report of crime, simple battery
- Chapman, Nina Leanne, 49, driving while unlicensed
- Whitten, Lauren Elizabeth, 28, probation violation (f) fta(m)
- Thomas, Barry Jacob, 28, dui, wrong side of road, no insurance, no tag, too fast for conditions, tire requirements
- Ward, Johnny Earnest, 32, suspended license, tag light requirements
- Farmer, Leah Hope, 44, probation (f)
- Lawson, Leslie Rene, 45, probation (f)
- Hilgen, Paul Dion, 31, drug court, hold for court
- Wells, Alex McKinley, 29, probation (f)
- Martin, Richard William, 54, suspended license
- Smith, Michael Aaron, 30, shoplifting (f)
- Adams, Anthony Javon, 22, striking unattended vehicle
- Lee, Austin Lebron, 19, failure to appear (m) x2
- Durham, Todd Eugene, 39, probation violation (f)
- Holmes, Matthew Blake, 21, simple battery fva
- Ridley, Steven Wesley, 46, battery fva
- Pence, Christopher Ryan, 34, hold for dalton pd
- McWhorter, Austin Tyler, 26, fta (m)
- Elrod, Joseph Scott, 22, poss. of marijuana, drug related objects, display tag
- EggeMeyer, James Daniel, 37, fta
- Graf, Robin Darlene, 56, failure to appear (m)
- Smith, Andrew Felton, 29, marijuana possess less than 1 oz, possession of a schedule iv controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container, dui – driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
- Shirley, Brian Dale, 22 failure to appear (m)
- Perez, Otoniel Lopez, 23, driving without a valid license, seatbelt violation
- Crowder, Jillian Arlan, 36, failure to apper (f)
- LeCroy Randy Joe, 58, failure to appear (m)
- Johnson, Timothy Andrew, 37, probation violation (f)
- Beardsley, Bobby Dale, 53, fugitive from justice
- Green, Christina Michelle, 48, disorderly conduct
- Ford, Julia Ray, 39, disorderly conduct
- Johnson, Joshua Paul, 35, weekender
- Wallin, Kenneth Ray, 56, failure to appear (m)
- Smith, Barron Antonio, 49, public intoxication
- Garcia-Correra, Jose Eduardo, 30, driving without a valid license – misdemeanor, no insurance, failure to obey traffic control device
- Hatala, Stephen Joseph, 41, failure to appear – misdemeanor, driving without a valid license - misdemeanor
- Yarber, Teresa Ann, 55 , aggravated assault family violence
- Roberts, Darryl Theophilis, 52, violate family violence order
- Tackett, Todd Allen, 48, bond surrender
- Smith, Kevin Roger, 48, terroristic threats (2 counts), aggravated assault (2 counts)
- Hasty, April Michelle, 36, battery fva
- Padgett, Jazmyn Leigh, 22, failure to appear (m)
- Loy, Katrina Marie, 37, failure to appear (f)
- Lawson, Max Nickalus, w/m 30, fugitive from justice – hold for other agency
- Weathers, Kimberly Nicole, 32, transport from chattooga
- Smith, Sardius, transport from chattooga
- Manning, Joshua Martin, 41, violation of family violence order (m)