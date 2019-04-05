Here is the Walker County Sheriff's arrest report for March 25-31:

  • Trew, Ariana Paiga, 20, driving while license suspended or revoked first offense
  • Kelley, Jessica Mae, 21, theft by conversion (f)
  • Kilgore, Mickey Lee, 43, bond surrender
  • Brooks, Justin Brynewood, 31, probation violation (f)
  • Barris, Joshua Loren, 25, probation violation (f)
  • Wellborn, Kevin Ashley, 58, failure to appear (f)
  • Defriese, Jerry Shannon, 23, probation violation (f)
  • Hilburn, Matthew Shane, 43, hold for other agency
  • Glass, Michael Jacob, 23, failure to appear (f)
  • Jones, Michael Lebron, 53, failure to appear (f)
  • Barrett, Charlie DeWayne, 35, contempt of court
  • Cleaver, Gary Douglas, 49, contempt of court
  • Lee, Tana Leigh, 40, hold for other agency
  • Tallent, Brandy Nicole, 34, failure to appear (m)
  • Sims, Mary Joann, 38, violation probation
  • Ramsey, William Craig, 48, violation of parole
  • Hurley, Jimmy Dean, 47, violation probation (f)
  • Pilkington, Charles Edward, 58, violation of parole
  • Nave, Brittany Sheyanne, 28, ***
  • DeBord, Susan Renee, 42, probation violation (f)
  • Parish, Fred Lee, 39, probation violation (f)
  • Shropshire, Sedrick Sherrell, 38, marijuana possession less than 1 oz, possession of methamphetamine, violation probation (f)
  • Costlow, James Allen, 30 violation of parole
  • Miles, William Prentice, 57, no insurance
  • Cavin, Zachary Hunter, 28, simple battery fva, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
  • Barbee, William Junior, 29, hold for agency
  • Welch, Justing Michael, 39, bond surrender
  • Smith, Michael Adam, 42 , battery (fva)
  • Smith, Steven Michael, 65, battery(fva)
  • Trimby, Charles William, 47, failure to appear (m)
  • Hilburn, Matthew Shane, 43, contempt of civil court
  • Allen, Kayla Michelle, 31, failure to appear (f) x2, bond surrender
  • Fernandes, Diego Allelo, 36, theft by receiving stolen property (f)
  • Williams, Erica Nasha, 35, probation violation (m)
  • Dean, Emily Marie, 17, hold for other agency
  • Caul, Erma Nicole, 32, driving without valid license, no insurance
  • Ables, Chuck Howard, 50, possession of meth, shoplifting
  • Brown, Justin Paul, 28, violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act (x5)
  • Mccrary , Laqueshia Lafaye, b/f 22, driving on suspended, no insurance, failure to register vehicle
  • Smith, Gregory Lamar, 26, probation violation (f)
  • Gaines, Jeffery David, 53, false report of crime, simple battery
  • Chapman, Nina Leanne, 49, driving while unlicensed
  • Whitten, Lauren Elizabeth, 28, probation violation (f) fta(m)
  • Thomas, Barry Jacob, 28, dui, wrong side of road, no insurance, no tag, too fast for conditions, tire requirements
  • Ward, Johnny Earnest, 32, suspended license, tag light requirements
  • Farmer, Leah Hope, 44, probation (f)
  • Lawson, Leslie Rene, 45, probation (f)
  • Hilgen, Paul Dion, 31, drug court, hold for court
  • Wells, Alex McKinley, 29, probation (f)
  • Martin, Richard William, 54, suspended license
  • Smith, Michael Aaron, 30, shoplifting (f)
  • Adams, Anthony Javon, 22, striking unattended vehicle
  • Lee, Austin Lebron, 19, failure to appear (m) x2
  • Durham, Todd Eugene, 39, probation violation (f)
  • Holmes, Matthew Blake, 21, simple battery fva
  • Ridley, Steven Wesley, 46, battery fva
  • Pence, Christopher Ryan, 34, hold for dalton pd
  • McWhorter, Austin Tyler, 26, fta (m)
  • Elrod, Joseph Scott, 22, poss. of marijuana, drug related objects, display tag
  • EggeMeyer, James Daniel, 37, fta
  • Graf, Robin Darlene, 56, failure to appear (m)
  • Smith, Andrew Felton, 29, marijuana possess less than 1 oz, possession of a schedule iv controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container, dui – driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
  • Shirley, Brian Dale, 22 failure to appear (m)
  • Perez, Otoniel Lopez, 23, driving without a valid license, seatbelt violation
  • Crowder, Jillian Arlan, 36, failure to apper (f)
  • LeCroy Randy Joe, 58, failure to appear (m)
  • Johnson, Timothy Andrew, 37, probation violation (f)
  • Beardsley, Bobby Dale, 53, fugitive from justice
  • Green, Christina Michelle, 48, disorderly conduct
  • Ford, Julia Ray, 39, disorderly conduct
  • Johnson, Joshua Paul, 35, weekender
  • Wallin, Kenneth Ray, 56, failure to appear (m)
  • Smith, Barron Antonio, 49, public intoxication
  • Garcia-Correra, Jose Eduardo, 30, driving without a valid license – misdemeanor, no insurance, failure to obey traffic control device
  • Hatala, Stephen Joseph, 41, failure to appear – misdemeanor, driving without a valid license - misdemeanor
  • Yarber, Teresa Ann, 55 , aggravated assault family violence
  • Roberts, Darryl Theophilis, 52, violate family violence order
  • Tackett, Todd Allen, 48, bond surrender
  • Smith, Kevin Roger, 48, terroristic threats (2 counts), aggravated assault (2 counts)
  • Hasty, April Michelle, 36, battery fva
  • Padgett, Jazmyn Leigh, 22, failure to appear (m)
  • Loy, Katrina Marie, 37, failure to appear (f)
  • Lawson, Max Nickalus, w/m 30, fugitive from justice – hold for other agency
  • Weathers, Kimberly Nicole, 32, transport from chattooga
  • Smith, Sardius, transport from chattooga
  • Manning, Joshua Martin, 41, violation of family violence order (m)