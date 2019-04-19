Sheriff’s office employee fired, then arrested
On Thursday, Kayra Edwards was terminated from her employment with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office by Chief Deputy Tommy McGuire. Warrants were taken out for Edwards by the Rome City Police Department Friday following an investigation into an incident that occurred on Wednesday.
Prior to the incident on Wednesday, Edwards had been placed on administrative leave by FCSO due to an active Internal Affairs Investigation from another incident. The original investigation is still active at this time. Her termination was prior to any criminal charges being filed. Edwards had been with the Sheriff’s Office for approximately two years.
On Wednesday night Rome City Police Officers were attempting to locate Devion Neal based on events that had occurred earlier in the evening. Their investigation led them to believe that he was at Edward's residence. Upon their arrival at her residence Edwards was uncooperative with police and refused to allow them to search her home for Neal. Edwards stated that only her and a female friend were in the residence. Upon a safety sweep of the location Neal was located in a bathroom and admitted to having a marijuana cigarette that he placed in the toilet. Neal was taken into custody without further incident and Edwards was questioned at the scene.
Edwards is charged with felony hindering the apprehension of a felon and misdemeanor obstruction. She was arrested Friday.
Neal is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree, and disorderly conduct.
From Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
Woman charged with possession of methamphetamine
A Rome woman is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Randi Leeann Bearfields, 21, of 133 Rising Fawn Trail, was picked up by Floyd County police at 3173 Martha Berry Blvd. around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.
Police found a quantity of suspected meth and a small amount of marijuana were on the woman along with a glass smoking pipe.
In addition to the felony meth charge, Bearfields was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
Man accused of financial card fraud
A Gilmer County man who allegedly used someone else's debit or credit card to make purchases in excess of $100 has been charged with felony financial transaction card fraud.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Randall Duane Brock Jr., 40, of 986 Holden Road, Ellijay, is alleged to have used another man's card to run up purchases from a location on Jake Whorton Road in Silver Creek on Feb. 28.
He was jailed in Rome on Thursday night after being transferred from the Bartow County Jail.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Man charged with aggravated stalking
A Rome man is charged with stalking and terroristic threats after he reportedly made contact with an individual through Facebook Messenger and threatened her.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eric Ryan Millsap, 26, 507 King St., had been served a temporary protective order which he violated when he contacted the victim over Facebook and told her he was "going to get you and your kids you better watch out."
Millsap is charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor terrorist acts and threats.
Man charged with felony burglary
A Rome man was charged with burglary after a warrant from November 2018 said he reportedly entered a residence without permission.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Eugene White, 29, of 119 Harrison Road, was caught on camera entering the victims' residence while they were at work.
White is charged with felony burglary.