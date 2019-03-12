A Ringgold man is behind bars after moving to Catoosa County several months ago and failing to register as a sex offender, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Richard Scott Catron, 46, of 103 Hillcrest Drive in Ringgold was arrested March 6 on a charge of failing to register of a sex offender.
Catron remains in Catoosa County jail with bond set at $2,500; however, a hold has also been placed on him out of Bartow County, Ga.
Deputies went to Catron’s address March 3 regarding an unrelated missing person case, and were notified by the resident that Catron might have a criminal record or even an active warrant for his arrest.
“I checked the offender through NCIC (National Crime Information Database) and it indicated no active warrants,” Lt. Anthony Lawson said. “However, the offender did return as a registered sex offender that is registered in Bartow County, Ga.”
It was determined that although Catron had been living at the Ringgold residence for several months, he had failed to register with his new address through the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department.
Detectives were notified of the situation and Catron was arrested three days later after a warrant was taken out for his arrest.