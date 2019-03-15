A Ringgold man was arrested March 6 after moving to Catoosa County several months ago and failing to register as a sex offender, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Richard Scott Catron, 46, of 103 Hillcrest Drive, was arrested on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender.
Catron's bond was set at $2,500; however, a hold has also been placed on him by Bartow County, Ga.
Deputies went to Catron’s address March 3 regarding an unrelated missing person case and were notified by the resident that Catron might have a criminal record or even an active warrant for his arrest.
“I checked the offender through NCIC (National Crime Information Database) and it indicated no active warrants,” Lt. Anthony Lawson said. “However, the offender did return as a registered sex offender that is registered in Bartow County, Ga.”
It was determined that although Catron had been living at the Ringgold residence for several months, he had failed to register with his new address through the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department.
Detectives were notified of the situation and Catron was arrested three days later after a warrant was taken out for his arrest.
Three arrested in drug bust gas station
Three Chattanooga residents are facing drug charges after being arrested during a drug bust in the parking lot of a Rossville gas station, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Daniel A. Grubbs, 34, Rebecca M. Akin, 33, and Tyler Steven Evett, 18, all of Chattanooga, Tenn., were arrested March 1 on charges of possessing methamphetamine, plus possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Evett garnered an additional charge of going inside a guard line with weapon, liquor, or drugs.
The drug bust was initiated about 2 p.m. March 1 when deputies received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Circle K on LaFayette Road in Rossville.
When deputies arrived to look into the complaint, they found Grubbs, Akin, and Evett in an SUV that smelled of marijuana, reports show.
During the search of the vehicle, deputies and detectives found multiple smoking apparatuses, a container housing meth, digital scales, plastic baggies, rolling papers, and a marijuana grinder.
All three offenders were immediately taken into custody while the vehicle and a dog were turned over to the care of Akin’s mother.
Once the trio arrived at the jail, strip searches were conducted, at which time Evett was found to be in possession of more drugs.
During his search, deputies say Evett had a small plastic baggy of additional meth concealed between his legs.
Man arrested on drug charges while loitering around businesses
A Rossville man is facing drug charges after being arrested while loitering around closed businesses in the middle of the night, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Kevin Richard Frady, 38, of East State Line Road, was arrested March 3 on charges of loitering and prowling, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of an unknown controlled substance. His bond was set at $11,000.
Frady’s arrest occurred just after 2 a.m. when a deputy found him wandering around a business on Direct Connection Drive in Rossville with a backpack full of odd items.
When asked why he was roaming around businesses that’d been closed for several hours, Frady told police he was returning from the Mapco gas station in East Ridge, Tenn., where he went to purchase cigarettes.
Frady then produced a receipt to corroborate his claim; however, it didn’t match up with the story he was providing.
“The receipt was timestamped at 12:42, an hour and 18 minutes earlier, and the store was approximately 10 minutes away on foot,” Deputy Aaron Thomas stated in his report. “Also, the only item listed on the receipt was a candy bar for $1.”
When searched, Frady had an unidentified pill capsule, pocket knife, four flashlights, and several old cell phones in his backpack.
Deputy Thomas also found a crystal substance folded up in a napkin, which Frady claimed was salt, but when tested came back positive as meth, reports show.
The powdery substance that was inside the pill capsule couldn’t immediately be identified, but all the drug items were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) for identification.
Frady was taken to Catoosa County jail without incident.
Woman arrested for marijuana oil possession
An Alabama woman was arrested in Catoosa County for possession of marijuana oil after being pulled over for a faulty tag light, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Amy Renee Carroll, 36, of Pisgah, Ala., was arrested March 1 on charges of unlawful possession of THC oil and driving while license suspended. She has been released from jail on a $5,000 bond.
Carroll’s run-in with law enforcement occurred just after 4 a.m. along Cloud Springs Road.
Deputy Jonathan Viar observed the SUV Carroll was driving to have a non-working tag light and initiated a traffic stop at the Gateway Antique Mall.
During the stop, Carroll admitted that her license was suspended in Alabama, a claim that was confirmed by Catoosa County dispatch.
After Carroll was arrested, Deputy Viar says he found THC oil in the vehicle.
“While completing a vehicle impound report, I noticed two small vials that contained a brown liquid substance believed to be low-THC oil,” Viar said.
Georgia law allows certain qualified persons to legally possess up to 20 fluid ounces of “low-THC oil” if issued a registry card by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Adult sufferers and guardians of people suffering from certain diseases and illnesses are eligible for the registry card through a physician.
House Bill 324 was passed Tuesday, March 5, in Atlanta by the Georgia House allowing the cultivation and harvesting of cannabis and hemp products for the use in producing low THC oil. The bill will now move on to the Senate.