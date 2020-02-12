We remain under a flood warning until Friday at 9 a.m. and a flash flood watch until Thursday evening with the possibility of even more rain coming into the area. However, that's now being compounded with the potential for strong winds coming through.
Add high winds with an already saturated ground, we may see more tree damage tonight as storms blow through tonight between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. tomorrow morning.
"Soils remain saturated and several rivers,creeks and streams remain near or in flood, so any additional rainfall will only create runoff and exacerbate ongoing flooding conditions," according to a National Weather Service report.
The risk of severe weather runs from late this evening until early Thursday. The primary hazards will be damaging wind gusts and brief tornadoes as a cold front moves through the state. We can also expect additional heavy rains this evening.
The Oostanaula River, as measured by an electronic United States Geologic Survey gauge on the Turner McCall Bridge, registered a high of 27.09' between 2:30 and 4 a.m. Wednesday before slowly starting to recede again, but it is likely to come back up after the next wave of rain hits.
Flood stage for the river is 25 feet, which means that is when the gate through the levee on Second Avenue gets closed. Following the latest round of rain, the river has been above flood stage since around 7:30 Monday morning.
Last week the river peaked at 25.85 feet before dropping to just over 21 feet over the weekend when the last round of heavy rain started and the river came back up.
The Etowah River gauge closest to Rome is affixed to the Georgia Loop 1 Bridge near the YMCA Grizzard Park. The flood stage at that location is 32 feet. That gauge recorded a high mark of 29.93' Monday at 6 p.m. It has been receding slowly since that then, but is also expected to rise again Thursday and perhaps into Friday.