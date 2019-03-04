A new multi-specialty clinic is now open at CHI Memorial Parkway providing North Georgia residents with access to specialists close to home.
“Since 1997, CHI Memorial has continued to expand its presence throughout North Georgia,” said Dr. Marijka Grey, president of CHI Memorial Medical Group. “This new multi-specialty clinic affirms our commitment to provide this growing community with access to medical care, both primary care and now specialists, where they live and work.”
CHI Memorial Chattanooga Urology Associates specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all areas related to the urinary tract and the reproductive area. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 423-697-0072.
CHI Memorial Surgical Associates specializes in minimally invasive laparoscopic, robotic-assisted, and traditional general surgery. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (423) 498-3010.
CHI Memorial Breast Care Associates provides comprehensive and compassionate breast care to every woman in a convenient, comfortable setting. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (423) 698-0304.
The multi-specialty clinic is located at CHI Memorial Parkway, 4700 Battlefield Parkway, Suite 320, Ringgold, Ga.