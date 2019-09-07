Some facts from the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service about rabies.
- In 2017, 253 cases of rabies were confirmed in Georgia. The breakdown was raccoons/126, skunks/53, foxes/42, bats/11, cats/10, dogs/6, miscellaneous wildlife/5.
- There were no confirmed cases of rabies in Walker, Catoosa, Dade or Murray counties in 2017. There was one in Whitfield County.
- In 2017, 35 cases of rabies were confirmed in Tennessee. The breakdown was skunks/16, bats/10, raccoons/5, foxes/2, cats/1, dogs/1.
- In 2017, 52 cases of rabies were confirmed in Alabama. The breakdown was raccoons/31, bats/10, foxes/9, cats/2.
- Oral rabies vaccines (ORV), dropped from planes to control rabies in wildlife, have been used in the U.S. since 1990, in Canada since 1985 and in Europe since 1980.
- To tempt animals to bite into the ORVs, says the USDA/APHIS, “the sachets containing vaccine are sprinkled with fishmeal coating or encased inside hard fishmeal polymer baits about the size of a matchbox.”
- Most human deaths from rabies occur in countries other than the U.S.
- Many of the cases of human rabies in the U.S. are contracted while visiting other countries.
- In the early 1900s in the U.S., over 100 people a year died of rabies. The number is now usually one or two people a year.
- From 1960 to 2018, 125 cases of human rabies were reported in the U.S. Around 25% were the result of dog bites during travel in other countries. 70% of the cases were contracted from bats.
- Before 1960, rabies was most prevalent in dogs in the U.S. Now it is most prevalent in wildlife.