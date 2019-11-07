In this March 14, 2018, file photo, fifteen-year-old Leah Zundel waves a placard during a student walkout to protest gun violence on the soccer field behind Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. Most of the students who commit deadly school attacks were bullied, had a history of disciplinary trouble and their behavior concerned others, but it wasn’t reported. That’s according to a comprehensive study by the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center of 41 school attacks since the 1999 Columbine High School Shooting.