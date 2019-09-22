As if Bo Campbell’s Friday night wasn’t already stressful enough with his LFO Warriors trying to go 2-0 in Region 6-AAA while also trying to pick up a win over archrival Ringgold, there was also the anxiety of a father learning his daughter was attempting to receive her driver’s license.
In the end however, both Campbell’s daughter and his football team were able to pass tough tests.
Not only does Campbell now have another licensed driver in his household, but his Warriors were able to turn a somewhat precarious seven-point haftime lead into a 35-17 victory on the road at Don Patterson Field. It marked LFO’s third straight victory in the series, something that hadn’t happened for the Red-and-White in over 20 years (1996-1998).
“That first half was kind of heavy and hard on my heart between finding out (my daughter) could drive by herself and these guys making it close in the first half,” Campbell said. “But it all kind of eased up once these guys started getting it together in the second half.”
The LFO defense came out with their foot on the gas early. On the third play from scrimmage, heavy pressure from defensive end James Beddington helped linebacker Todd Thornburg step in front of a Kyle White pass and return it 35 yards for the game’s initial score. Alec Gentry would boot the first of five extra points to give the Red-and-White the quick 7-0 lead.
After the Warriors’ second drive, which took over six minutes off the clock, ended with a fumble at the Tigers’ 11-yard line, the LFO defense would stop Ringgold on fourth down at the Tigers’ 40. Three plays later, Chase Rizzo took an inside handoff and bolted 31 yards for the score to make it 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
The defense continued to impose its will on Ringgold’s next possession as Beddington blew up an attempted punt and Tigers would turn the ball over on downs once again. However, Gentry would miss on a 39-yard field goal try with 3:28 left in the half and it was then that the Ringgold offense finally started to find a groove.
After never penetrating farther than the LFO 41-yard line in each of their first four possessions, White and Brayden Broome would connect on a beautiful 40-yard, third-down pick-up to help set the table for Broome’s 28-yard touchdown catch with 42 seconds left before intermission. Landon Eaker’s kick would close the gap to 14-7 and give the Tigers a bit of momentum going into the locker room.
However, it wouldn’t take long for the Warriors to take that momentum right back once the second half began.
Starting the third quarter at its own 31, LFO would use three runs by Rizzo to move the ball just shy of midfield. Then on the fourth play of the half, Javonnie Womble took a toss to the right side and got free down the sideline for a 49-yard scamper to increase the lead to 21-7.
Ringgold would answer with an 11-play drive that culminated in an 18-yard Eaker field goal with 3:53 left in the period. But, on the ensuing kickoff, Jacob Brown would find a seam and race 85 yards to increase LFO’s lead to 28-10.
The Tigers’ offense would stay in rhythm on its next possession as it covered 64 yards in seven plays. Broome’s highlight-quality 37-yard catch would move the ball inside the LFO 15 and White would dive inside the pylon on a four-yard keeper with one second left on the clock to make it 28-17, keeping Ringgold’s hopes alive.
Once again, however, LFO would come up with another big play to swing the momentum back to their side, this time for good.
Just three plays into their next possession, Brown took a delayed pitch, burst down the sideline and sidestepped a tackle at the Ringgold 20 before completing the 64-yard jaunt. Gentry’s kick put up the final point of the night with 9:52 remaining.
The LFO defense handled things from there as Thornburg would come up with another big fourth-down stop at the Ringgold 38 and one final three-and-out with just over two minutes to go would start the LFO celebration in earnest.
“At halftime, I told the guys that we just had to settle down, do what we’re supposed to do and take advantage of the opportunities in the red zone,” Campbell explained. “We threw away a couple of opportunities in the first half.”
Brown, who had over 200 all-purpose yards, rushed for 134 yards on just eight carries, while Rizzo was a workhorse with 129 yards on 17 carries. Womble added 47 yards on four attempts as all 317 of LFO’s yards came on the ground.
“Chase (Rizzo) really did a great job (tonight) of running the ball really hard,” Campbell added. “Javonnie always gives us everything he’s got and Jacob finally had that big breakout game that we knew he could have. I feel like everybody did a great job and (quarterback) Malachi (Powell) did a great job of managing the offense.”
White showed his grit by rushing 18 times for 53 hard-earned yards. He also went 6-of-14 in the air for 180 yards, while Broome paced the Tigers with 134 yards on four catches. Dylan Wright picked off LFO’s only pass attempt of the night and Jordan Garnica recovered a fumble for the Tigers.
LFO (2-2, 2-0) will host Haralson County for Homecoming this Friday night, while Ringgold (0-4, 0-2) will make a trip to Calhoun to face the Jackets. Calhoun will be coming into the game, fresh off its first loss to a region opponent in 18 years after a 31-7 defeat at the hands of North Murray on Friday night.