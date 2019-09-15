The Ringgold Tigers led 17-10 at halftime on Friday night, but gave up 35 unanswered points in the second half as they dropped their Region 6-AAA opener to Murray County, 45-17, in Chatsworth.
The two teams traded scores throughout the first half. Kyle White ran six yards on a quarterback keeper to give the Tigers the lead midway through the first quarter as Landon Eaker added the extra point. However, Mountaineers’ running back D’ante Tidwell immediately answered with an 83-yard scoring run to tie things up.
Ringgold would regain the lead with 3:29 left in the first period on a big play of their own as White found Dylan Wright on a 46-yard scoring strike with Eaker providing the extra point. North Murray would get a 31-yard field goal midway through the second quarter and Eaker would connect on a 35-yarder with 2:05 left in the half as the Tigers took the seven-point lead into the break.
However, things would be dramatically different in the second half.
Tidwell scored on runs of 13 and 16 yards, while receiver-turned-quarterback Ladd McConkey connected on three touchdown passes in the second half, one in the third quarter and two in the final period as North Murray pulled away.
Tidwell finished with 16 carries for 260 yards. McConkey was 11-of-16 for 162 yards to six different receivers and the North Murray defense came up with three interceptions.
White accounted for 185 total yards. He rushed 17 times for 103 yards and completed 6-of-13 passes for 82 yards. Price Pennington had 21 carries for 74 yards for the Tigers, while Wright was the leading receiver with 68 yards on three receptions.
Defensively, Brayden Broome had an interception, a pass break-up and a tackle for loss for Ringgold, while Dillon Quinn also came up with a sack.
Ringgold (0-3, 0-1) will be back at home this Friday night to take on region and Catoosa County rival LFO at Don Patterson Field.