BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Southeastern Conference women’s basketball coaches have picked Texas A&M as the favorite to win the league title and voted Aggies guard Chennedy Carter as preseason player of the year.
The coaches differed from the media votes, which has South Carolina as the SEC favorite in their preseason poll.
In the coaches’ poll, Texas A&M was followed in order by South Carolina, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Missouri, Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Mississippi and Florida.
The coaches preseason all-conference team includes Carter, Mississippi State’s Jordan Danberry, Tennessee’s Rennia Davis, Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee, South Carolina’s Tysasha Harris, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, LSU’s Anaya Mitchell and Missouri’s Amber Smith.
The coaches’ second-team preseason all-conference selections include Auburn’s Daisa Alexander and Unique Thompson, Mississippi State’s Chloe Bibby, Georgia’s Gaby Connally, Vanderbilt’s Mariella Fasoula, South Carolina’s Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Texas A&M’s Ciera Johnson and Kayla Wells and Alabama’s Cierra Johnson.
NFL
Winless Bengals bench QB Dalton, set to start rookieCINCINNATI — With no wins at the season’s midpoint, the Bengals will see if rookie Ryan Finley is their quarterback of the future.
Coach Zac Taylor decided Tuesday to bench Andy Dalton, ending his nine-season run as a starter. The move came two days after a 24-10 loss to the Rams in London left Cincinnati 0-8 for the first time in 11 years.
Taylor, the team’s first-year coach decided to use the bye week to get Finley — a fourth-round pick from North Carolina State — ready to face the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 10 at Paul Brown Stadium.
Finley looked good in preseason with backups but hasn’t taken a snap in the regular season.
Dalton, who has one more year left on his contract, led the AFC in passer rating in 2015, the most recent time Cincinnati reached the playoffs, but has struggled in the past few years as the offensive line deteriorated and top receiver A.J. Green missed a lot of time with injuries.
Major League Baseball
World Series on pace to be least-watched in historyNEW YORK — Fans in Washington and Houston may be excited, but the rest of the country is reacting to the World Series with a collective yawn.
Through the first five games, the World Series has been averaging 11.6 million viewers, the Nielsen company said. That puts it on pace to be the least-watched Fall Classic ever, although ratings tend to pick up when a series reaches a sixth or deciding seventh game. Game 6 was Tuesday in Houston.
The previous low point came in 2012, when an average of 12.64 million viewers watched the San Francisco Giants complete a four-game sweep over the Detroit Tigers.
From an audience perspective, the Series was really hurt Sunday night, when 18.3 million people watched an NFL game between Green Bay and Kansas City compared to the 11.4 million who tuned into baseball at the same time.
NBA
Bucks’ Lopez unknowingly bought stolen Disney goodsORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say longtime Disney enthusiast and Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez unknowingly purchased rare items stolen from Disney World in Florida.
State attorney’s office records obtained by the Orlando Sentinel show Lopez had purchased clothing from a vintage Epcot animatronic called Buzzy that had gone missing from a now-defunct attraction at the Orlando theme park.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a former Disney employee and his cousin used fake IDs to sneak into the park last year and steal items valued at thousands of dollars, selling them in a lucrative market for exclusive memorabilia.