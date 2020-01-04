Rome/Floyd Metro Task Force personnel arrested three members of a Rome family on multiple felony drug charges following the execution of a search warrant at their home on Ford Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Garry Dewayne Morrow, 67, Sherry Ann Morrow, 61, and Brandon Dwayne Morrow, 35, all of 26 Ford Road, were arrested early Saturday morning after officers recovered heroin packaged for resale, marijuana, a plastic cup with methamphetamine, syringes, scales and multiple firearms inside the residence.
All three individuals are charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
All three were also charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, and possession of drug related objects.
Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges
A Rome man who was stopped by Floyd County Police at Calhoun Road and Georgia Loop 1 for failing to maintain his lane now faces multiple felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Scotty Ray Smith, 44, of 37 Widgeon Way was pulled over just after 11 p.m. Friday and found in possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, a quantity of meth, a quantity of mushrooms, along with plastic bags generally used to package drugs and scales.
Smith is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and felony possession of marijuana.
He is also charged with misdemeanors for the traffic violation and possession of drug related objects.
Lindale woman arrested for possession of heroin
A Woman accused of improperly disposing of a Christmas tree ended up being taken to jail for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rita Ball Argo, 39, of 320 Grove Ave., tossed a Christmas tree into another yard resulting in a criminal trespass charge. When taken into custody, she was found to be in possession of a powdery substance believe to be heroin.
Rome man charged with damaging government property
A Rome man who had been banned from a convenience store on Martha Berry Boulevard has been charged with felony interference with government property after scuffling with officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nathaniel Gross, 43, of 6 Timothy Ave., was initially charged with criminal trespassing after he refused to leave the Circle K property at 1501 Martha Berry Blvd. When police arrived, Gross got into a physical confrontation with four officers, damaging a body pack on one officer that resulted in the felony interference with government property charge.
Gross was also charged with four counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Two face fugitive charges
Local authorities filed felony fugitive charges against two people in separate investigations Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carrie Breianna Adams, 20, of 103 S. Hughes St., was arrested by Rome Police at the intersection of Williamson Street and Beverly Drive, after police determined that Cherokee County Alabama authorities had an active warrant out for her arrest.
Kenneth David Price, 55, of 223 Price Road, was initially picked up on a felony probation warrant, then jail personnel discovered Alabama authorities had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.