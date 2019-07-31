Six people were being held without bond on drug charges Wednesday night in the wake of a search warrant served on an Avenue B apartment.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
B'lyssia Jonea Ware, 22, of 1106 Avenue B, Apt. B, was one of six arrested at her home around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, along with Jamal Malik Dublin, 20, of 1214 Avenue B; Dorian Dontae Johnson Sr., 27, of 75 Heritage Way; Delane Mercedes Johnson, 26, of 202 Forrest Court, Rockmart; Dione Lavarius Wade, 26, of 2 Mardi Way; and Timothy Morris Williams Jr., 23, of 4 Lumber St.
Ware is charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Dublin is charged with felony purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, along with misdemeanors possession and use of drug related objects and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
Williams, Delane Johnson and Dorian Johnson are each charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and misdemeanors possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Wade is charged with felonies possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a weapon in the commission of a crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanors possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, drugs not in the original container and possession of drug related objects.
Rome man charged with battery, cruelty to children
A Rome man arrested after an altercation with a 17-year-old in front of two other juveniles was released from jail Wednesday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Francisco Miguel Pablo, 29, of 23 East Drive, was arrested just after 7 p.m. at his residence after grabbing a victim by the face and forcing him to the ground. The incident took place in the presence of two other children also under the age of 18.
Atlanta man charged with aggravated assault
An Atlanta man was in jail without bond Wednesday following an investigation into a June assault on Maple Avenue in Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Jarius Danquez Woods, 27, of 381 Amal Drive, assaulted a victim with a deadly weapon near the Maple Quick Stop on the evening of June 11.
Woods was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony aggravated assault.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor
Report: Man accused of eating marijuana
A Rome man facing several felony charges after he was stopped at a police checkpoint on Kingston Highway was released from jail Wednesday on bond.
According to Floyd County police and jail reports:
Eric Fernando Alas, 26, of 101 Venetian Way, was pulled over Wednesday at an early morning road check set up near Log Cabin Smokehouse, 2184 Kingston Highway.
There was a strong odor of marijuana when Alas rolled down his window and he appeared disoriented. He told police he had marijuana in his backpack and a Glock pistol beside the seat.
Police found Dabwoods — a retail brand of cannabis-derived flavored vaping cartridges — but no marijuana. When they asked him to open his mouth, a green leafy substance was stuck to his tongue and teeth. Alas said he had been driving around smoking a blunt and he ate it when he saw the blue lights of the road check.
Alas is charged with misdemeanor DUI drugs and the felonies possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and tampering with evidence.