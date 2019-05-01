Seven individuals were in jail Monday after an early morning search warrant execution led to meth charges for each.
According Floyd County Jail reports:
Carrie Breianna Adams, 19, of 1800 Bachelor Chapel Road; Seth Bradley Case, 30, of 358 Padlock Mountain Road; Heather Adrienne Shelley, 40, of 106 Watson Street; Michael Tyler Spears, 21, listed as homeless; Clifford Jay Vaughn, 49, listed as homeless; and Christina Ann White, 28, of 13 Hillindale Drive; William Dwight Collins, 58, of 10 Kirton Street, were all arrested just after midnight Wednesday at Collins' residence.
Each is charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine. Adams, Shelley and White are each being held on a $5,700 bond. No bond has been set for the others.
Warrant: Rome man charged with aggravated stalking
A Rome man was in jail Tuesday without bond, accused of stalking.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Theodore Macon Carrington, Jr., 52, of 3 Rockbridge Drive, violated a permanent protective order by contacting a victim to harass and intimidate him. He is charged with felony aggravated stalking.
Report: Rome man hit, threatened to kill family
A Rome man was arrested late Tuesday, accused of striking multiple members of his family and threatening to kill them.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Joseph Williams, 20, of 2055 Horseleg Creek Road, after striking multiple family members and saying "I'm going to kill you all tonight."
Williams is charged with felony terroristic threats, and misdemeanors simple battery and cruelty to children. He was being held Wednesday without bond.
Blairsville woman charged with meth possession
A Blairsville woman was arrested in Rome Tuesday, charged with drug possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Taralyn Diane Collum, 32, of 110 Rachel Road, was arrested on Martha Berry Blvd. near Redmond Road.
Collum is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.