Freddie Freeman and the Braves can wrap up the NL East title as soon as tonight by winning their series opener against the Giants or hoping for a Nationals loss against the Marlins.
With their magic number down to one, the Atlanta Braves can clinch the National League East on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at SunTrust Park.
It will be the final home series of the regular season, but not of 2019, with postseason tickets on sale through Ticketmaster and the Braves’ ticket office.
Atlanta (94-60) comes into the series leading the NL East by 9½ games over the Washington Nationals. San Francisco (74-79) is in third in the NL West, a distant 24 games behind the archrival Los Angeles Dodgers.
All eyes will be on Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. this weekend.
After hitting his 40th home run of the year in the 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Acuña is only three stolen bases away from joining Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and Alfonso Soriano as the only players in baseball history to total 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a single season.
With his homer Thursday, Acuña became the youngest player to have a 40-30 season. For the year, he is hitting .279 with the 40 homers and 99 RBIs.
San Francisco is led by center fielder Kevin Pillar, who is hitting .261 with 21 homers and 85 RBIs. Fans will also get to see outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski. Mike Yastrzemski, a 28-year-old rookie, is hitting .267 with 20 homers and 53 RBIs.
After the series with San Francisco, the Braves will leave on their final road trip with two games against the Kansas City Royals and three to close out the regular season against the New York Mets.
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Mike Foltynewicz (7-5, 4.80 ERA) will get the ball in the series opener.
Foltynewicz is looking for his seventh victory in his last 11 starts, a stretch in which he is 6-0 and has dropped his ERA from 6.37 to 4.80. During his last outing, Foltynewicz pitched six innings, allowing four hits, one run and striking out five in a 10-1 win over the Nationals.
The Giants are scheduled to counter with Tyler Beede (5-9, 5.02), who is coming off wins over the Dodgers and Miami Marlins. In those outings. he pitched a combined 11 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits, no earned runs and striking out 10.
The Braves’ Max Fried (16-6, 4.25) will try to put two rough outings behind him when he takes the mound Saturday. Over his last two starts, the left-hander has pitched a combined 7 1/3 innings, allowing 13 hits, including four home runs and 10 earned runs.
Fried is expected to face veteran Johnny Cueto (1-0, 0.00), who will be making his third start of the year after coming back from Tommy John surgery. In his previous two outings, Cueto pitched a total of 10 innings, allowing seven hits, no runs and striking out six.
The Braves’ Dallas Keuchel (8-6, 3.63) is scheduled to start the final home game of the series against Logan Webb (1-2, 6.51).
PROMOTIONS
Friday night, fans will be treated to postgame fireworks.
On Saturday, gates will open three hours before first pitch so fans can enter the stadium and watch batting practice. From 5:30-6:30 p.m., Adam Wakefield will bring his country-and-blues show to the Georgia Power Pavilion stage for a pregame concert.
Sunday will begin with fans having the opportunity to get an autograph from former Braves Phil Niekro, Tom Paciorek and Gene Garber at the Georgia Power Pavilion from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Game tickets are required.
The first 5,000 children age 14 and under through the gates will receive a mini-bobblehead of Two Bit the Drill, one of the racing tools that regularly run at SunTrust Park. After the game, children will be able to run the bases for the final time this season.
ON THE AIR
All three games will be broadcast on Fox Sports South. Friday’s and Saturday’s broadcasts will begin at 7 p.m., with Sunday’s at 1 p.m. The games can also be heard on 680 AM The Fan and Rock 100.5 FM.