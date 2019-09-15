The Rome Salvation Army provided around 1,500 meals to men, women and children in August, and is asking for help to keep the organization's local food pantry stocked.
According to a release, an average of 50 meals each night are served as part of the community feeding program, along with 12 to 20 breakfast meals for overnight guests.
The past several months has seen an increase in the number of individuals coming to the Salvation Army facility, 310 E. 2nd Ave., needing a meal and that has put a strain on the pantry's stock.
There are several ways the Salvation Army can be helped by members of the local community to provide nutritionally sound meals to those in need.
One way is to simply adopt a night and provide all 50 meals, either cooked or ready to be cooked by volunteers. Of course, individuals may also volunteer themselves to help prepare meals directly or by hosting a food drive. Folks may also drop off donations of food and hygiene items to the Salvation Army directly.
With the annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon four months away, the food pantry shelves are looking very sparse.
Some of the immediate needs of the food pantry include canned tomato products and fruit, along with canned meats like tuna, spam, ham and chicken etc.
Dry goods immediately needed to restock pantry shelves include all types of rice, dried beans and all types of pastas.
Hygiene items the Salvation Army is in need of include essentials like deodorant, tooth paste and tooth brushes, and soaps.
Donations may be brought directly to the Salvation Army Social Service Center located at 317 E. 1st Ave. in downtown.
For more information, call the Rome Salvation Army with any questions at 706-291-4745 or by visiting salvationarmygeorgia.org/rome/ online.