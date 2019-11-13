Andrea Gravitt, owner of the Rusty Pearl Boutique, said the friendly, honest customer service her business provides its customers is just one of the things that sets her boutique apart from similar offerings.
"I can’t tell you how many customers have told me over and over how much they love how friendly we are," said Gravitt.
The Rusty Pearl Boutique sells a variety of women's clothing and accessories.
The store owner opened her doors about three years ago and has watched her customer base grow each year since then. She said she hopes to see her business continue to grow and perhaps expand one day.
Gravitt is a Calhoun native, so she said it was important to open her store here.
"Calhoun is my hometown and I wanted to offer quality, stylish, affordable clothing to all women," she said.
During the holiday season, the Rusty Pearl will offer a Buy One, Get One 50% Off special.
The Rusty Pearl Boutique is located at 500 Belwood Road, Suite 7, in Calhoun. The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 706-383-8085 or visit their website at www.rustypearlboutique.com.