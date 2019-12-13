NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has plans for Tennessee’s expanded and renovated practice facility once construction adds 60,000 square feet more space to the building.
“I am thrilled to what this project will mean to the Tennessee Titans and I look forward to decorating our new lobby with a Lombardi Trophy,” Adams Strunk said.
She helped the Titans break ground Friday on the expansion of the team’s 75,000-square foot practice facility along with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and U.S. Sens. Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn. The Titans say they are paying for the multi-million dollar project.
Adams Strunk noted the team’s facility was state of the art when opened in late August 1999, and the Titans followed with a stretch through 2003 where the franchise ranked among the NFL’s winningest teams. She said this expansion and renovation will ensure the Titans players, coaches and staff have all the resources needed to win on the field.
► The New Orleans Saints say former Pro Bowl linebacker Vaughan Johnson, who was a member of the club’s vaunted “Dome Patrol” linebacker corps, has died at age 57.
Johnson played in college at North Carolina State and began his pro career with the Jacksonville Bulls of the United State Football League before the Saints selected him in the first round of a USFL supplemental draft in 1986.
Johnson played in 120 regular season games with 98 starts for the Saints from 1986 to 1993, when he had 664 tackles, 12 sacks, four interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
College Football
Michigan WR Black enters transfer portalANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black has entered the transfer portal.
A team spokesman confirmed that Friday. Black, a junior, has 25 catches for 323 yards and a touchdown this season.
In three seasons for the Wolverines, Black has 40 receptions for 507 yards and two touchdowns. He is fourth on the team in catches this season, behind Ronnie Bell, Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Black began the season with four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown against Middle Tennessee, but those are still his season highs in all three categories.
No. 17 Michigan faces No. 9 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.
MLB
Ex-All-Star Wacha and Mets complete bonus-laden $3 million dealNEW YORK — Former All-Star right-hander Michael Wacha and the New York Mets completed a $3 million, one-year contract Friday that includes $8 million in performance bonuses.
Wacha can earn $7 million under a points system and $1 million for relief appearances.
New York’s starting rotation includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz, and the Mets have a pending $10 million, one-year deal with Rick Porcello.
The 28-year-old Wacha starred as a rookie for the pennant-winning St. Louis Cardinals in 2013, winning NL Championship Series MVP, but he’s been hampered by injuries since. He had a 4.76 ERA over 126 2/3 innings last season in 24 starts and five relief appearances. He was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain in September and did not pitch in the postseason.
► Outfielder Brett Gardner is staying with the New York Yankees after the best offensive season of his career, agreeing to a one-year contract that guarantees $12.5 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday became the agreement had not be announced.
Gardner gets a $2 million signing bonus and an $8 million salary for next season. The Yankees have a $10 million option for 2021 with a $2.5 million buyout.