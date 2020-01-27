Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Chairman Steven Henry says he is concerned that people are misunderstanding the new rules about making public comments at commission meetings.
The commission recently enacted something of a code of conduct for speaking at public meetings, including a limit of five minutes per person.
While the form bears the title “Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Public Comment Request Form,” Henry says it is not actually a request to speak a person is making but an acknowledgment that they understand the rules they must observe.
The form ends by saying “By signing below, you acknowledge receipt of the above rules and procedures and agree to comply with the same.”
What are those rules?
In summary:
- A five minute limit to speaking during the public appearances portion of the meeting.
- No use of obscene or profane language and no personal threats, attacks or personally abusive comments directed against an individual citizen, county employee or non-elected official.
- No complaints or grievances against county employees unless permitted by the county’s personnel policy or other law.
Henry notes that the language barring personal attacks and comments does not include elected officials. “We would prefer people not talk to us that way,” he says, “but we have tough skin. We understand that when you sign up to run for office, you sign up for possible ridicule. What we can’t tolerate is other people being called names or treated disrespectfully.”
The form can be signed any time prior to the meeting, including at the location of the meeting and up until it starts. There is no requirement and no field on the form for recording the topic upon which someone wishes to speak.
There is another form online that bears the same title and has a field for sharing the topic one wishes to discuss, either at a meeting or with a county official. Henry encourages people to use the online form if they have a specific issue they would like addressed. “If there’s a pothole on someone’s road or they have a problem with an employee or something else, they can use the online form that asks what the issue is and we can address it.”
The online form is not required but can be used for speaking at commission meetings, says Henry. People can choose which they want to use. “If they want us to resolve a problem, the online form or giving us a call is a good option. If they would rather speak at a meeting, either way is good.”
“We’ve had people interested in bringing groups of children or teens to meetings but are afraid to because of how mean-spirited things can get sometimes,” says Henry. “No one should be afraid to come to a commission meeting and we shouldn’t have to put a rating on our meetings.”
The online “Public Comment Request Form” is available at https://www.catoosa.com/publiccomment. Printed forms are available at commission meetings and request only dates, a printed name and a signature. They do not ask for the topic the signer wishes to address. Either form is acceptable for speaking at a commission meeting.