Craig Dunn, vice president for operations of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia, spoke to Calhoun Rotary on Thursday, updating Rotarians on all the the clubs have been involved in.
Dunn, who was accompanied by Rotarian Scope Denmon, was introduced by Program Chair Charles Prater. Dunn, who is a Dalton native, has been with the Boys & Girls Clubs for three years. He is in charge of operations in four counties of Northwest Georgia and seven clubs.
These seven clubs average an annual attendance of 2,300 per year, with the Gordon County Club having the highest attendance.
Dunn emphasized that the Boys & Girls Clubs serve all children from kindergartners to 18-year-olds. Each club has an average daily attendance of 140 to 150. He recognized the Gordon County Club for recently adding a playground with safety features and a park. He thanked donors, specifically mentioning the United Way of Gordon County and others throughout the community for making this possible.
He also mentioned the Anna Shaw Inner Child Institute, located in Dalton, on the Hamilton Medical Center Campus. This serves developmentally delayed children from birth to age 11. Dunn says this is a need and a great asset in accessing medical as well as special therapies for some members of the seven clubs in Northwest Georgia.
In addition, Dunn said he is grateful for the Anna Shaw Child Institute for providing education and training for care givers of the Boys & Girls Clubs, when offered or requested.
For further information contact Denmon, of the Boys and Girls Club in Calhoun, at 706-629-9751.