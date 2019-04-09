Calhoun has a relatively small Latino population, but they contribute to our community and economy. In an effort to help us learn more about our Latino neighbors Calhoun Rotary Program Chair Kyle Johnson invited Belen Reyes to speak at a recent meeting.
Reyes is the director of LEJO, or Latinos for Education and Justice. She began as a volunteer in 2002 and is now heading the organization. LEJO is a United Way Agency and provides many services which include: after school tutoring; beginner computer classes; job search; document translation; GED classes in Spanish; summer kids program; English classes are offered on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
LEJO is located here in Calhoun at 681 Pine Street. For more information, please see their Facebook Page.
Rotarian Michele Taylor, the superintendent of Calhoun City Schools, added that LEJO is valuable in assisting in early learning for pre-school kids.