A Rossville woman is behind bars in Catoosa County for allegedly stealing debit cards from a vehicle while out of jail on bond, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Julie-Mae Katherine Foster, 36, of 1870 Cloud Springs Road in Rossville was arrested Sept. 5 on two counts of financial transaction card fraud, and one count of entering auto.
In addition to the three charges, jail records show Foster was already out on bond for charges of drug possession, aggravated assault, and attempting to commit a criminal offense. That bond has been surrendered, with a new bond set at $21,500.
Around 3 p.m. on Aug. 28, deputies were called out to an entering auto incident on Corley Avenue in Rossville.
The victim admitted that he’d left his vehicle unlocked and that someone had taken two debit cards from inside – one belonging to him and the other to his mother, reports show.
A few days later, Foster was linked to the theft, and was subsequently arrested eight days later on Sept. 5.