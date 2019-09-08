Rossville Recreation will be hosting a preseason fall ball softball tournament on Sept.14. The tournament is open to recreation teams only and each team will be guaranteed three games.
Age divisions will include 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. The tournament will be played under SC fall rules. Entry fee is $50 for all teams. To register, call (423) 488-1999.
Explore Archery
Registration is now open for Explore Archery, a six-week program presented by the Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Department (CCPR). Children ages 10-18 are invited to participate. The cost is $85, while siblings will receive a $15 discount.
Students will learn developmental skills through games and activities and will have a chance to earn awards in safety, equipment, form, shot execution, and scoring.
Pre-registration is required and can be done online now at catoosarec.com. The program begins Thursday, Sept. 12, and will meet every Thursday through Oct. 17.
The CCPR is also offering a homeschool exploring archery program that will be held on Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m., starting Sept. 24. The cost is $30 and the classes will be held at the Graysville Gym.
Registration for these programs can be made online at ctoosarec.com or by calling (706) 891-4199.
Autumn Rocks golf tournament and 5K
The inaugural Autumn Rocks two-person scramble golf tournament will be held Sept. 21 at the LaFayette Golf Course. The entry fee is $80 per team which includes lunch. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
There will be a closest-to-the-pin contest on hole No. 14 in each group as winners will qualify for a $1,000 shootout. There were also be a hole-in-one shootout on the 18th hole from 100 yards out. A $1,000 cash prize will be given to the winner and multiple winners are possible (the prize will be split).
Players may register at the LaFayette Golf Course Pro Shop by calling (706) 639-1580.
Later that evening, the Autumn Rocks 5K and 1-mile Fun Run will start at 6 p.m. Entry fee for each race is $10 and the races will be run at the LaFayette Golf Course.
Participants who register by Sept. 13 will receive a shirt. There will be tailgating activities afterward, including food vendors and a concert. The Georgia-Notre Dame game also be televised on multiple HD screens.
Registration may be done online at register.chronotrack.com or by calling the LaFayette Golf Course at the number listed above.
Night golf tournament
LaFayette Second Baptist Church’s mission team is sponsoring a night golf tournament at the LaFayette Golf course on Sept. 28, starting at 5 p.m.
The entry fee is $300 per team for the four-person select shot tournament. There will be door prizes, prizes awarded for the top three finishing teams and a barbecue dinner will also be served. Each player will receive two glow-in-the-dark golf balls with extra balls being available for purchase. Golfers are asked to bring flashlights to assist with night play as the last nine holes of the tournament will be played after dark.
For more information or to register, contact Richard Ramirez (706) 506-8642 or by email at richardramirez@hotmail.com.
If you have an event that you would like listed in Sports Shorts, please email details to the Sports Desk at sherpst@npco.com.