The agriculture students at Rossville Middle School are getting the chance to do what many students wish they could - have a dog at school. This year, they are taking part in raising and training a guide dog that will end up serving the visually impaired or a veteran with PTSD.
“I had been looking into it personally for a few years,” noted teacher Tiffany Walters. “It was finally the right student group, the right support system, the right time to do it.”
Walters tasked her high school work internship student, Tori Elliott, with setting up the FFA project and finding out where to get a puppy to train. “It’s been a totally student-led project,” she said.
River, a yellow lab, was placed with the class in January through the nonprofit Southeastern Guide Dogs in Florida. In spring 2020, he will go back to Florida for his final training. After that, River will go to his forever home, helping someone who needs him.
While home right now is with Walters, River attends school every day and enjoys hanging out with teachers and students. He sits through six classes with 20 to 28 students each.
Although he hasn’t finished his training, he is already making lives better. At school, “he has served as a stand-in therapy dog,” said Walters. “He knows when somebody needs him. He’ll sense it and go stay with them.”
In between all the snuggles, River gets the training he needs from Walters with the students help. “We have training sessions with students involved,” said Walters, “to broaden his horizons and make him comfortable with anyone around him.”
Throughout the summer, River will have more extensive training and more exposure to the public, going on outings to familiarize himself with different people and places. “Students will also come over the summer to help with training,” said Walters, to keep him used to the training process.
Saying goodbye to River will be difficult, but “we are hoping that this is not just a project, but turns into a long-term program” noted Walters. If training River goes well, and the school is accepting, the class will look into getting another puppy next spring when River goes back to Florida.
If student response is any indication, the project has gone well. “It has been a positive impact for the students to interact with him” said Walters. “They want to be the person who helps with training in class or be invited to stay after class to help with River.”
Having a dog at school has changed the whole energy level in the class. “The students aren’t distracted by River,” she noted. “They are actually able to focus more when he’s in the room.”
River’s impact on the students may be the best part of the whole project. “A lot of the students say, ‘I don’t have a dog at home. Can I just call him my pet?'” noted Walters. And she always answers, “of course.”