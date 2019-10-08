Walker County has a "super chance to make a difference" to redevelop declining areas, according to a Chattanooga accountant.
Ken White, a certified public accountant with Henderson, Hutcherson & McCullough, explained the federal Opportunity Zone program to local realtors and community leaders Tuesday. The program incentivizes investment in low income and economically disadvantaged areas; taxpayers receive federal tax benefits for investing their capital gains in these areas, which are identified by state governors.
The Opportunity Zone program is "great for the investor, and it's great for the community," White said.
White explained the program at an information session of the Walker County Development Authority. Due to the lack of a quorum, the other business on the agenda for the authority's meeting was deferred.