Roper Corp. donated $10,000 towards a new playground set for the LaFayette Recreation Center.
The City of LaFayette also contributed more than $6,509 to the project, thus bringing the total of the playground set to $16,509 with installation included.
LaFayette City Council approved the project during its August meeting.
The new playground set installation was finalized Dec. 5.
Roper Corp. also sent a crew of more than 70 Roper volunteers to help beautify the recreation center. This included cleaning up the flower beds, leaf blowing, and helping with the sidewalk installation next to the tennis courts, as well as painting the lobby, hallway and playground sets.
“Roper Corp., an affiliate of GE Appliances, a Haier Co., wants to be the employer of choice, and investing in the community that we live in is a key part of this strategy,” said Lois Crandell, Roper president and plant manager. “I am super proud of all the folks who came out here and the playground looks amazing.”
“We would like to thank the entire Roper team, including Roper President Lois Crandell and Kay Henderson for all of their generosity in giving back to our community,” LaFayette Parks and Recreation Director Jason Shattuck said.
“We would also like to thank Mayor Andy Arnold and our city council, as well as LaFayette Public Works and the LaFayette Parks and Recreation staff, for all the time they spent this week making this project a success.”
Shattuck said this project really “dresses up” the playground, and there are additional projects in the works to continue to improve the parks and recreation facilities.
“If they’re any other volunteers that would like to step up, we would greatly appreciate it,” Shattuck said. “We removed something old and outdated and replaced for something new and that our community children will really enjoy.”