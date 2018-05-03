The Braves Bury BlueClaws 8-5
The Rome Braves defeated the Lakewood BlueClaws 8-5 before a crowd of 4,463.
In the second inning, Jose Bermudez singled home two RBI for the Braves and a wild pitch with a runner at third plated another run for the 3-0 game. Rome extended their lead in the third thanks to William Contreras’ two run shot to right field giving the Braves a 5-0 advantage. Lakewood scratched the scoreboard in the fifth on a solo home run by Yahir Gurrola (1) to close to a 5-1 score. The Braves plated three more runs in the bottom of the inning highlighted by a run scoring balk and a two run single by Luis Mejia making it an 8-1 game. The BlueClaws scored three in the seventh and one in the ninth but Rome held on for the 8-5 final.
Braves starter Kyle Muller (3-0) enjoyed a solid outing going 6.1 innings, allowing two runs, while scattering seven hits for the win. Lakewood’s Spencer Howard (2-2) gets the loss.
