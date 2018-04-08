Suns salvage final game of series 6-2 over the Braves
The Suns (1-3) salvaged the final game of the four game series defeating the Braves (3-1) 6-2 Sunday afternoon at State Mutual Stadium before a crowd of 1,457.
The Suns took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on Juan Soto’s (2) solo home run. Four Hagerstown players touched the plate in the third highlighted by Cole Freeman’s RBI single and Soto’s three run triple giving the Suns a 5-0 advantage. Rome got on the board in the fourth on Drew Waters’ (1) two run shot to right making it a 5-2 game.
The Suns added an insurance run in the seventh on an RBI triple by Alex Flores for the 6-2 final.
Alex Troop (1-0) earns the win in relief while Rome starter Huascar Ynoa (0-1) is hit with the loss.
The Charleston Riverdogs come to town to begin a three game series on Monday at 7 p.m. For information contact the Rome Braves at 706-378-5144 or log onto www.romebraves.com