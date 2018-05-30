Soroka to pitch for Rome Braves on Friday
The Rome Braves announce that Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka is scheduled to pitch Friday night at State Mutual Stadium as part of a Major League Baseball rehab assignment. Soroka was placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 17th retroactive to May 14th with a right shoulder strain.
Soroka’s appearance in Rome is a homecoming of sorts as he was an integral part of the 2016 South Atlantic League Championship team. In 2016, Soroka went 7-0 over his last eight starts. He made a pair of postseason starts and allowed just one earned run over 14.2 innings of work.
The Rome Braves will play the Columbia Fireflies at 7 p.m. and tickets are available at the ticket office and online at romebraves.com