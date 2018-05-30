You are the owner of this article.
Soroka to pitch for Rome Braves on Friday

Atlanta Braves' Michael Soroka delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Rome Braves announce that Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka is scheduled to pitch Friday night at State Mutual Stadium as part of a Major League Baseball rehab assignment. Soroka was placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 17th retroactive to May 14th with a right shoulder strain.

Soroka’s appearance in Rome is a homecoming of sorts as he was an integral part of the 2016 South Atlantic League Championship team. In 2016, Soroka went 7-0 over his last eight starts. He made a pair of postseason starts and allowed just one earned run over 14.2 innings of work.

The Rome Braves will play the Columbia Fireflies at 7 p.m. and tickets are available at the ticket office and online at romebraves.com