Six Rome Braves named to 2018 All-Star team
The South Atlantic League has released the members of the 2018 All-Star team and six members of the Rome Braves have been selected for this tremendous honor. Eric Krupa, president of the South Atlantic League, announced the rosters earlier today for the 59th Annual SAL All-Star Game to be played June 19th at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers.
The Rome Braves placed six players on the Southern Division squad, more than any other team. The Rome All-Stars are: Pitchers – Bruce Zimmermann, Walter Borkovich, Kelvin Rodriguez and Freddy Tarnok. Position players include: Riley Delgado (INF) and Drew Waters (OF).
“The Rome Braves are proud to have six players on the South Division roster,” says Rome Braves Vice President and General Manager Jim Bishop. “It is an honor for each of these young men to have their efforts on the field recognized by being selected for this prestigious event. They will represent themselves well in Greensboro, North Carolina, on June 19th.”
Both all-star teams (North and South) will be represented by 25 players, selected by the votes of the team’s managers and coaching staffs, local media and front office executives. First National Bank Field will be hosting its second SAL All-Star Game. The first time was 2008, when the Northern Division beat the Southern Division 13-4 in a game that featured Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward.
"Once again, we look forward to enjoying a game that showcases the incredible talent in this league," said Krupa. “Greensboro Grasshoppers President/GM Donald Moore and the entire staff in Greensboro have been working for more than a year to put together one of the most anticipated events on our baseball calendar.”
A variety of events have been scheduled in Greensboro in conjunction with the game. The 2018 SAL Hall of Fame inductions will take place as part of the All-Star Luncheon on Tuesday June 19th. A Home Run Derby is scheduled at 5:15 p.m. and the game at 7:05 p.m.