Rome Wolves scrimmage against New Manchester tonight at Barron Stadium
Tonight at 7:30 p.m. is the kickoff time for the first scrimmage between Rome High School and New Manchester at Barron Stadium. These opening scrimmages are good games to use as prep since the coaches have very little film to review from last year.
The Wolves just finished up their June training with the FCA Camp where four teams visited Rome High for drills and light scrimmages. Then in July, the team started their conditioning training at 8 a.m., four days a week. Coach John Reid said, “We were either in the weight room, our sand pit for part of our circuit training, or doing other types of workouts. I think our kids have done a wonderful job working hard over the summer.”
The Wolves were involved a series of OTA camps during July. These Organized Team Activity exercises offered the chance for the team to practice with Mceachern, Creekside and West Lake High Schools.
Then on July 27, the Wolves suited up for a scrimmage with Grayson High School on their home field. “We had to apply through the state to be able to participate in these OTA scrimmages and it was great to get a look at our team’s execution. From there, we were able to build and correct some things early on which will help when the season starts,” said Reid.
Coach Reid is excited about this week’s game, “There is some film, but the real challenge is their new coordinator. You don't know their new philosophy and that’s the challenge we look forward to. I always give the coaches a call and welcome them to our field. We let them know that we are still doing similar things on offense, defense and special teams so that both teams can get lined up and prepare for the game.”