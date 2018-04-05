Rome Braves release 2018 roster
The Rome Braves have released their 2018 roster. The season begins tonight at State Mutual Stadium against the Hagerstown Suns, an affiliate of the Washington Nationals. First pitch is 7 p.m.
“We are extremely excited to be unveiling the initial Rome Braves roster to start the 2018 campaign,” says Rome Braves Vice President and General Manager Jim Bishop. “This roster is full of extremely talented young men that are also high character individuals. They will represent the Braves organization well in the surrounding community. We look forward to hitting the field on Thursday, April 7, with our new team.”
Opening night also features a pregame ceremony beginning at 6:35 p.m. with magnetic schedules presented to all fans. Friday 4/6 is a 7 p.m. game with Ronald Acuna Bobble Heads given to the first 1000 fans while Saturday 4/7 begins at 6 p.m. with postgame fireworks. Sunday’s game begins at 2 p.m.
The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 9am til 5pm plus fans can purchase tickets online at RomeBraves.com.
Groups, parties, and picnics can be booked now by contacting the Rome Braves at 706-378-5100.