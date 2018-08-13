Rome Braves pitcher Alan Rangel named SAL pitcher of the week
The Rome Braves and South Atlantic League President Eric Krupa announced that Rome pitcher Alan Rangel has been named as the league’s pitcher of the week for August 6-12. We congratulate Alan on this honor.
Alan Rangel, Rome
1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 HBP, 1 BB, 9 K
The Braves conclude their home stand this evening at 7 p.m. against the West Virginia Power. The team hits the road following the game and heads to Lakewood, NJ to begin a three game series with the BlueClaws. Rome returns to State Mutual Stadium on Thursday August 23rd for the final regular season home stand of the year. For ticket information call 706-378-5144.