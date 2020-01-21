Raffle opened up for bat signed by Atlanta Braves, to benefit scholarship program

You’ve seen Ronald Acuna Jr., Josh Donaldson, Freddie Freeman and hometown favorite Charlie Culberson play for the Atlanta Braves. Now $20 can get you a chance to own an authenticated autographed bat signed by these four players as well as 25 other members of the 2019 Atlanta Braves.
Collectors Universe certified the bat as authentic, using its PSA/DNA Authentication Services. The bat was assigned a PSA/DNA certified number as well as being permanently marked with invisible ink that contains a strand of synthetic DNA, which will fluoresce under a calibrated laser.
Only 300 raffle tickets will be sold. Tickets are available at Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Authority at 1 Shorter Ave. or by contacting a member of the Hall of Fame Committee.
All money raised from the sale of tickets goes to help fund the John Pinson Jr. Scholarships, which are given each year to a male and female senior from each local high school.
The winner of the bat raffle will be announced at the 2020 Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Monday, Feb. 10 at the Forum.
The banquet will also honor all 14 recipients of the 2020 Pinson Scholarships as well as the five newest members of the Hall of Fame.