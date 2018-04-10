Pitching leads to Rome’s 2-1 win
The Rome Braves (4-2) topped the Charleston Riverdogs (2-4) Tuesday morning at State Mutual Stadium by a final score of 2-1 before a crowd of 1,796.
Charleston crossed the plate in the first inning on Dalton Blasers’ RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. The Braves tied the game in their half of the inning when Drew Waters hit into a double play scoring a run. Rome took the lead in the fifth when Carlos Martinez grounded into a double play pushing the second run across the plate making it a 2-1 game. The Braves bullpen shined going six shutout innings to help preserve the 2-1 final.
Freddy Tarnok (1-0) picks up the victory for Rome and Charleston starter Garrett Whitlock (0-1) is hit with the loss. Dilmer Mejia earns his first save of the season.
Charleston and Rome concludes the series tomorrow at 1 p.m. at State Mutual Stadium. For information contact the Rome Braves at 706-378-5144 or log onto www.romebraves.com