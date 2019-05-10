Rome Floyds Parks and Recreation still has a few lifeguard positions remaining at the Northside Swim Facility.
Applicants should be at least 16 years old and able to commit to a 10‐week schedule through August 3rd and weekends only through September 2nd. Lifeguards need to have a a nationally recognized Lifeguarding and First Aid certification as well as CPR/AED for the professional rescuer or be willing to become certified before May 25.
The Rome YMCA has a lifeguard certification course, starting on May 16. Contact them for more information at 706.232.2468.
Lifeguards perform a variety of tasks and help enforce safety rules at the facility. They maintain proper observation techniques and safety of all facility patrons at all times. This position does require working some irregular hours, including weekends, evenings and holidays. Lifeguards earn between $10 to $14 an hour, depending on experience and qualifications.
You can apply online at www.rfpra.com/jobs or in person at Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Department located at 1 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA 30165.