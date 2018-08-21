Lydic named Berry College men's basketball assistant coach
The Berry College Athletics Department has announced the hiring of Trevor Lydic to serve as the assistant coach for the Vikings' men's basketball team effective immediately.
"I want to thank Coach Cole, President Briggs and Debbie Heida for giving me this opportunity to serve as a coach here at Berry College," Lydic said. "I am really excited to be a part of the Berry College family. I look forward to working with our players both on and off the court to make Berry men's basketball a successful program."
Lydic comes to Berry after spending the last eight years (2010-18) at NCAA Division II Union University in Jackson, Tenn.
"Trevor brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our program having coached at various levels of college basketball," head coach Mitch Cole said. "He is a consummate servant leader who wants to see our student-athletes develop in all areas of life. Trevor is a perfect fit for our staff, our players and Berry College. He will be a great help in starting a new era of Vikings basketball."
Lydic, a native of Colorado Springs, Colo., earned his degree in exercise science from Asbury (Ky.) College in 2000. Lydic started his coaching career at Asbury where he was the student assistant coach for the men's basketball team during the 1999-2000 campaign.
After graduation, Lydic returned home to work as the administrative assistant for the men's basketball program at Colorado State University. In 2003-04, he was promoted to director of basketball operations at Colorado State. During the 2002-2003 season Colorado State won the Mountain West Conference Tournament and played in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
In 2004, Lydic started work as a graduate assistant at Valdosta (Ga.) State University where he earned his master’s degree in Physical Education. He then moved to west Tennessee where he worked as the assistant coach at the University of Tennessee at Martin for one season. From 2007-10, Lydic was the assistant coach at Pearl River (Miss.) Community College. While at Pear River, the team won 61 games and Lydic was a key part of leading the team to the 2009-10 Mississippi JUCO State Championship with a 24-5 record.
Lydic also served as the head coach for Crossover Ministries and News Release Basketball summer traveling basketball teams that toured all across Europe.
Lydic and his wife Kayce were married May 15, 2016. He is the son of Gary and Debi Lydic, who reside in Des Moines, Iowa.