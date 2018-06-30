YOUTH TENNIS: USTA Level 2 tourney starts today at RTC
The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College will host the July USTA National Level 2 tournament for 16-18 boys and girls starting today and running through Tuesday. Spectators are welcome and there is no charge for admission.
The 60-court complex recently hosted the May edition of the tournament, and this event will bring an additional 256 competitors to its courts with shots at qualifying for the national championships on the line.
Players from 29 different states will be represented, including New York, California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Connecticut. There will also be players from British Columbia in Canada and Puerto Rico competing as well.
Some players from closer locations scheduled to compete are Calhoun’s Emma King and Ashley Popham, of Cartersville. Both are in the Girls’ 16 singles competition.
Players will also be competing in doubles tournaments as well.
Each singles division champion and runner-up in this weekend’s tournament qualifies for the national championship in their age group.
The Rome Tennis Center will continue to bring in players this summer from around the country when the USTA Girls’ 14s Level 1 National Championships come to town Aug. 4-11.