YOUTH TENNIS: Tournament marks end of season for Teach Me Tennis
Students from a number of local schools took to Downtown Rome Tennis Center on Sunday to showcase their skills in the most recent edition of the Teach Me Tennis program’s season-ending tournament.
Students from Glenwood Primary School won the primary division for those in pre-K through second grade, while Johnson Elementary School won the elementary division for students in third through fifth grade.
The winners receive the Teach Me Tennis trophy engraved with their school’s name to keep until the next tournament, which will be this fall.
This season, the program’s seventh, had 170 participants.
The one-day event brings together all of the participating schools to compete in a mini-tennis game after taking part in the six-session after school program focused on introducing elementary age students to tennis.
On the first day, students are given a tennis racquet which they keep forever, and participating instructors are trained to teach tennis to both lead the program and introduce it in daily physical education classes.