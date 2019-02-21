Nathan finished in the top 10 in four of his events while Jake landed personal best times in four of his events as they represented Rome’s Three Rivers Swim Club at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center
Nathan came in fifth in the 100-yard butterfly with a personal best time of 54.26 seconds, sixth in the 100 individual medley and ninth in the 100 freestyle with a personal best time of 49.49 seconds. The 14-year-old also took 10th in the 50 freestyle, 12th in the 200 freestyle, 16th in the 100 breaststroke, and 21st in the 200 IM.
Nathan earned AAA times for his age group in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles, and in the 100 butterfly, which earns him Georgia All-Star Swimming honors.
Nathan was also recognized as the Swimmer of the Quarter by Georgia Swimming for his hard work and dedication. He was nominated for this award by Three Rivers Swim Club head coach Brooks Coville and was presented with a certificate and a $50 gift card to the Lifeguard Store during the finals.
Jake earned his first AA time in the 100 butterfly with a personal best time of 1:18.59 and an A time in the 50 butterfly with a personal best time of 34.35.
The 10-year-old placed 11th in the 100 butterfly, 19th in the 50 butterfly, 21st in the 200 freestyle, 30th in the 100 freestyle with a personal best time of 1:10.20, 33rd in both the 50 breaststroke and the 100 IM, 49th in the 100 backstroke, and 50th in the 50 freestyle. Jake also made his first sectionals cuts in the 50 and 100 butterfly.
Both swimmers will compete in the Eastern Sectionals of the Southern Zone (ESSZ) Age Group Sectionals form March 14-17 at Georgia Tech. The ESSZ sectionals meet includes hundreds of the top swimmers from Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, West Virginia, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.