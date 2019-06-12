Eight swimmers representing Three Rivers Swim Club, Rome’s USA Swimming affiliate, recently posted some top performances at the 2019 Sizzlin’ Summer Invite long course meet at Georgia Tech’s McCauley Aquatic Center this past weekend.
Nathan Medley, 14, won the boys 13-14 50- and 200-meter freestyle as well as the 100 butterfly, setting personal best times in each event. His 50 freestyle time of 25.66 seconds in the 50 freestyle was a USA Swimming AAAA time, which ranks him 35th in the organization’s national ranking for the 13-14-year-old age group.
Medley also earned a AAAA time in the 100 butterfly (1:00.70), which places him 27th in the national ranking for his age group. Medley qualified for state in all three events.
AJ Williams, 17, won the boys 15-and-over 50 and 100 freestyle, setting personal best times in both events. He also finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke, sixth in the 200 breaststroke and the 200 individual medley, and seventh in the 200 freestyle.
Williams’s time of 24.13 in the 50 freestyle earned him a AAAA time and ranks him 66th in the national ranking in the 17-18 age group. He had state-qualifying times in the 50 and 100 freestyle, as well as the 100 and 200 breaststroke.
Kenta Davis, 18, swam his best time in the 100 backstroke with a 32.03 second time drop from his seed time and picked up a state qualifying time in the 50 butterfly. Autumn Williams, 14, competed in four events and swam her best time in the 100 freestyle with a 9.83 second time drop. Abram Williams, 13, competed in five events and earned personal best times in each event.
In the 10 and under division, Jake Medley, 10, earned personal best times and placed third in the 100 breastroke, fifth in the 50 butterfly, and sixth in the 100 freestyle. He qualified for state in all three events and earned an A-level time in the 50 butterfly and the 100 freestyle.
Mateo Quintero, 10, and Lauren Saye, 9, competed in their first ever long-course swim meet. Quintero competed in six events, placing fourth in the 100 backstroke with a state-qualifying time of 1.35.62 and eighth in the 50 backstroke with a state qualifying time of 45.67. Saye swam in five events, including the 50-freestyle, backstroke, and breaststroke and the 100 backstroke.
TRSC swimmers who have qualified for long-course state championship meets will be competing in them next month. The 14-and-under swimmers will be competing at Georgia Tech from July 18-21 while the 15-and-over swimmers will compete in Athens the following weekend.