YOUTH SWIMMING: Three Rivers swimmers competing in Georgia State Championships this month
Three Rivers Swim Club, TRSC, qualified 10 swimmers for the upcoming USA Swimming Georgia State Championships, including Viola Hasko, Mason Hunter, Nathan Medley, and Samson Mumber who were Top 10 Finalists at these State Meets in 2017.
TRSC has three swimmers qualified for the 14 and Under Georgia Long Course State Championships at Georgia Tech on July 20-23, 2018. Nathan Medley, 13, has qualified in 7events that include the 100 meter Backstroke, the 100 Breaststroke, the 100 Butterfly, the 50, 100 and 200 Freestyles, and the 200 Individual Medley.
N. Medley had Top 10 Finishes in the 50 meter Breaststroke, 50 and 100 Butterflys, the 50, 100 and 200 Freestyles, and the 200 IM at this State Meet in 2017.
Jake Medley, 10, is swimming 5 events, the 50 and 100 Backstrokes, the 50 Butterfly and the 50 and 100 Freestyles. Mac Walker, 10, qualified for his first State Meet in the 50 Breaststoke, but will not be racing this weekend.
TRSC is sending 7 swimmers to the Georgia Senior Long Course Championships at UGA on July 27-29, 2018. Hunter is competing in 8 events and 5 relays. Hunter, 18, will race in the 50 Backstroke, the 50, 100 and 200 Breaststrokes, the 50 Butterfly, the 20 and 100 Freestyles and the 200 I.M.
Hunter was a Top 10 Finalist in the 50 meter Backstroke, 50 Breaststroke and 100 Breaststroke at this State Meet in 2017. Hunter, the University of Michigan commit, qualified for the Speedo Junior National Meet in Irvine, California from July 31-August 4, 2018 in the 100 meter Breaststroke, but the meets are too close together for Hunter to travel and race in that event on July 31.
Mumber, 17, qualified in 7 events and will be racing in 5 relays, including the 50, 100 and 200 Backstrokes, the 50 and 100 Butterflys, and the 50 Freestyle. Mumber was a Top 10 Finalist in the 100 meter Backstroke in 2017. Mumber is representing Team Georgia at the Southern Zone Age Group Championships in Midland, Texas from July 31-August 4, 2018 unless he qualifies for the Junior National Meet in California.
Hasko, 17, will be racing in the 50, 100 and 200-meter Breaststroke. Hasko is a Top 10 finisher in the 50 meter Breaststroke at State in 2017.
The 5 relay swimmers to be decided on for the 200, 400, and 800 Freestyle Relays and the 200 and 400 Medley Relays include Kenta Davis, Will Davis, Kent Schirmacher, and A.J. Williams, Jr. K. Davis, 17, will be racing at his first State Meet in the 50 Freestyle.
W. Davis, 20, will be competing in the 50 Backstroke, 50 and 100 Breaststrokes. W. Davis competed for Kennesaw State University’s Club Team at the College Club Nationals in the Spring.
Schirmacher, 18, will be swimming in the 50 and 100 Breaststrokes. Williams, 16, will be racing in 4 events that include the 50 and 100 Breaststrokes, and the 50 and 100 Freestyles.