Three Rivers Swim Club swimmers took to the pool and came away with some impressive highlights against some of the top swimmers in their age groups in the 14 and Under Georgia Long Course State Championship at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
Nathan Medley, 14, placed in the top 10 in five events taking fifth in the 200-meter freestyle, the 100-meter butterfly, and the 100-meter freestyle.
Medley posted his best time in prelims with a AAAA time of 2.20.37, a 2.75 second time drop, in the 200 freestyle which ranks him 95th nationally for his age group.
Medley also earned a AAAA of 55.52 during prelims with a 1.28 second time drop in the 100 freestyle resulting in a national ranking of 63rd, and he earned a AAA time in the 100 butterfly earning him Georgia All-Star Swimming honors.
Medley swam his best time of 25.57 the 50-meter Freestyle, placing him sixth and earning him a AAAA time and a national ranking of 72nd. He saw his largest time drop in the 400-meter freestyle when he improved his time by 5.72 seconds which placed him eighth in the state with a AAA time of 4:30.49.
Jake Medley, 10, placed seventh in the 50 and 100 butterfly and posted a new best time in the 50 with 37.52, earning him a AA time with a 1.28 second time drop from his seed time.
He also placed 12th in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1.46.78, 15th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2.49.66 and 18th in the 100 freestyle with a personal record of 1.17.93.
He also posted personal record times in the 50-meter backstroke (42.37) and the 100-meter backstroke (1.30.93) placing 22nd and 21st, respectively.
Quintero, 10, placed 41st in the 50 Backstroke in his first ever state meet, and set a personal record time of 44.87. Quintero placed 36th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1.37.18.
Nathan Medley is part of another group of Three Rivers Swim Club members that is competing this weekend at the 2019 Georgia Senior State Championship Meet at the University of Georgia’s Ramsey Student Center in Athens.