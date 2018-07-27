YOUTH SWIMMING: Medley sets new marks in state finals
Two young Rome swimmers went up against some of the top competition in their age groups this past weekend at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
Nathan Medley and Jake Medley both represented the Three Rivers Swim Club in the 14 and under Georgia Long Course State Championships.
Nathan Medley, 13, swam in two finals and posted new best times in the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle. He was the second-fastest 13-year-old at the meet in both events.
Medley placed 18th in the 13-14 boys’ 50 freestyle with a time of 26.89 and 19th in the 100 freestyle with a 58.20. Both times are 13-14 Boys AAA Times from the USA Motivational Time list, good for the distinction of Georgia All-Star for 2018.
Medley also improved his times in the prelims of the 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke.
Jake Medley, 10, improved his 9-10 boys 100 freestyle time by 2.94 seconds, posting a time of 1:21.21. He also improved his 50 backstroke time by 2.42 seconds, and his 100 backstroke time by .88 seconds.
Three Rivers swimmers will continue competing in state championships this weekend as seven members are scheduled to swim in the Georgia Senior Long Course State Championships at the University of Georgia beginning today.