The two brothers are members of the Three Rivers Swim Club, based in Rome, and will be representing the group at the prelims/finals meet at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center, which lasts through Sunday.
Nathan Medley, 14, is qualified for eight events, including the 50-, 100-, 200-, and 500-yard freestyle, the 100 breaststroke and butterfly, and the 100 and 200 individual medley. He has been swimming for four years and has placed in the top ten of multiple events at past state meets, including third in the 50 freestyle.
Nathan just finished his first season on the Rome Middle School swim team and won the boys’ 100 butterfly at the Northwest Georgia Middle School Swim and Dive Championships with a time 54.36 seconds, which broke the meet record by seven seconds. He also won the 200 IM with a time of 2:04.76, breaking the meet record by 12 seconds.
Jake Medley, 10, qualified in nine events for this weekend’s meet, including the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle, the 50 breaststroke, the 50 and 100 butterfly, the 50 and 100 backstroke, and the 100 individual medley.
He has been swimming with TRSC for two years and has already competed in two state meets, progressing quickly as he follows in the footsteps of his brother. Both compete year round in both short- and long-course swim meets, with their favorite strokes being freestyle and butterfly.