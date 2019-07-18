The next two weekends will be busy for a group of local swimmers who have earned spots in two high-profile events.
Seven swimmers from the Three Rivers Swim Club have proven that they are worthy of competing against some of the top swimmers in the state at the upcoming long-course state championship swim meets.
Nathan Medley, Mateo Martinez and Jake Medley are in Atlanta this weekend competing in the 2019 14-and-under Age Group State Championships through Sunday at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
Kenta Davis, Viola Hasko, Nathan Medley, Samson Mumber and AJ Williams will then compete July 25-28 at the 2019 Georgia Senior State Championship Meet at the University of Georgia’s Ramsey Student Center in Athens.
The Medley brothers and Martinez will compete in several events at the 14-and-under meet, with Nathan Medley competing in six individual events in the 13-14-year-old division — the 50-, 100-, 200-, and 400-meter freestyle, the 100 butterfly, and the 100 backstroke.
Jake Medley and Martinez, who is competing in his first ever state meet, will be swimming in the 9-10-year-old division. Jake is scheduled for nine events, including the 50 and 100 lengths of the freestyle, butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke. Martinez will be set to swim in the 50 and 100 backstroke.
Next weekend will see Davis competing in three individual events in Athens — the 50 butterfly, and the 50 and 100 freestyle — while Hasko is entered in the 50 and 100 breaststroke in the senior championships.
Nathan Medley completes his double duty at state meets with the 50 and 100 versions of the freestyle and butterfly in Athens.
Mumber is scheduled to compete in the 50, 100 and 200 backstroke, the 50 and 100 butterfly, and the 50 freestyle, while Williams will be competing in the 50 and 100 freestyle, the 50 and 100 butterfly, and 50 and 100 breaststroke.
The TRSC relay team of Davis, Nathan Medley, Mumber and Williams is entered in five relay events at the senior meet, including the 200 and 400 medley relays and the 200, 400 and 800 freestyle relays.
Mumber completed his high school career at Rome High School this past season by winning the GHSA Class 4A-5A 100 backstroke state championship.